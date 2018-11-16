Thousands Of People Swear By These 39 Glorious Products On Amazon Prime

It’s one thing to love a product, but it’s a whole different thing entirely to take time out of your day to write an essay-length review professing your adoration. Yet, if you open up Amazon’s review pages, you’ll see thousands of customers raving about everything from curling irons to kitchen products. Sure, this level of adoration may seem odd at first, but the most-reviewed products on Amazon Prime actually all share one thing in common: they really, really work. Really, really well.

Some of the products are beloved because they have multiple uses: a desk lamp that’s also a phone charger, for example. Others click with customers because they have a special use, like a gel that makes your eyeshadow last all day, or a spray that makes blow drying your hair faster. You also have ultra-basic items that are just really freakin’ good. Things like socks, underwear, kitchen mops, and toothbrushes. These aren’t new inventions, but they are built exceptionally well, or they perform their function ahead of the curve.

To help you locate these extra impressive items, I’ve scoured the online retailer to find the Amazon products with the most reviews. All of the items on this list have at least 1,000 reviews and ship to your door in less than 48 hours — so check out the slideshow and find something truly amazing for yourself.

1 An Amazing Eyelash Growth Serum That Makes Your Lashes Thick And Voluminous Rapid Rapidlash Eyelash Enhancing Serum $29 Amazon See on Amazon You'll be blown away by the new lengths of your eyelashes if you try out this amazing eyelash growth serum. The miraculous formula uses a blend of biotin, pumpkin seed, soybean oil, jojoba, Polypeptide-1, and other nourishing ingredients to enhance the length and volume of your lashes without any extensions. Just apply a thin layer of the product to your eyelashes each night before bed, and you'll see a difference in a few weeks.

2 An Impossibly Comfy Memory Foam Mattress Pad To Make Sleep Magical Zinus Gel Memory Foal Mattress Topper $42 Amazon See on Amazon Prepare for sleep to feel like heavenly paradise on top of this ultra-comfy memory foam mattress topper. The sensationally soft pad, which comes in four thicknesses, not only feels silky but has cooling properties too. If you're someone who tends to get hot when you sleep, the memory gel will help cool you down. Additionally, it has green tea extract and castor seed oil to reduce odor-causing bacteria from forming.

3 A Zinc-Based Sunscreen That Gives Your Skin A Healthy Glow EltaMD UV Broad Spectrum SPF 46 $33 Amazon See on Amazon Rather than lathering yourself in chemicals, this zinc-based sunscreen protects your skin from sun damage without parabens or thick fragrances. Specifically formulated for sensitive skin prone to blemishes, acne, rosacea, or discoloration, the cream fights the free radicals associated with UV rays while keeping your pores free of oil. On top of combating sun damage, it also contains vitamin B3, hyaluronic acid, and lactic acid to give your skin a healthy glow.

4 A Collapsible Phone Stand That Lets You Take Easy Selfies Anywhere PopSockets Collapsible Phone Stand $10 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you want to watch a video or snap a selfie, this awesome collapsible phone stand offers a fast and simple way to prop up your phone anywhere. Just stick the gadget to the back and keep it collapsed flat — and when you're ready to use it, pull it out for an instant phone stand. It comes in eleven cool colors and stone-based designs including opal, blue marble, rose granite, ice blue agate, faux abalone, and others. You can also use the device, which works on tablets and e-readers too, as a grip for one-handed texting on the go.

5 An Ultra-Handy Car Phone Mount That Sticks To The Air Vent Without Wobbling WizGear Magnetic Car Phone Mount $8 Amazon See on Amazon This super convenient car phone mount features a ridiculously strong magnet that will hold your phone in place while you drive — so you can safely check your GPS or skip a song. It has a super secure grip, and the swivel display allows you to rotate it in many different angles. "This is the best, most stable car mount I've found," said one happy Amazon reviewer. "Better than the kind with gripping brackets, or having to stick something to your dashboard, or the other vent mounts that kept falling out.

6 A Basic Mop That Makes Cleaning The Floors Wonderfully Easy O-Cedar EasyWring Spin Mop $30 Amazon See on Amazon As far as mops go, they don't get any better than this easy-wring spin mop. The simple cleaning device comes with a deep bucket featuring a built-in wringer that lets you get out the extra water without using your hands. It has a splash guard to prevent spray and it's made with high-quality microfiber that sops up dirt with one easy swipe — so no more passing the mop back and forth repeatedly to clean up a spill. Best of all, the mop has a hugely convenient foot pedal that activates its spin wringing, so you can precisely control the amount of water it soaks up.

7 A Natural Vitamin C Serum That Will Make Your Skin Look Incredible InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum With Hyaluronic Acid $17 Amazon See on Amazon Your skin will feel blissed out after using this organic vitamin C serum. Made with a hydrating blend of rosehip oil, sea buckthorn, plant stem cells, hyaluronic acid, and other nourishing elements, the moisturizing formula smoothes out your skin, clears your pores, treats blemishes, and fades sunspots. It's also full of antioxidants that will make your face feel soft, healthy, and glowy.

8 A Fabulously Versatile Curling Iron That Comes With Five Separate Wands Xtava 5-In-1 Curling Wand Set $37 Amazon See on Amazon This comprehensive curling iron set goes above and beyond your basic styling wand, offering five interchangeable tools to give you different options, depending on your mood and occasion. The five-in-one kit includes two clipless, tapered barrels made of ceramic tourmaline and three barrels with clamps — along with a heat-resistant glove. The convenient set not only allows you to achieve a variety of different looks, but it also eliminates clutter in your bathroom cabinets.

9 An Impressively Powerful High-Speed Blender That's Perfect For Smoothies NutriBullet High-Speed Blender $60 Amazon See on Amazon Capable of swiftly pulverizing fruits and vegetables into a smooth pulp, this high-speed blender is every carrot's worst nightmare. With a high-torque power base and a strong, 600-watt motor, the machine effortlessly blends smoothies and protein shakes, using a razor-sharp stainless steel blade with cyclonic action. The unit comes with a tall tall cup, two short cups, a flat blade, emulsifying blade, and two re-sealable lids.

10 A Powder Made From Activated Charcoal That Will Make Your Teeth Incredibly White Activated Charcoal Natural Teeth Whitening Powder $12 Amazon See on Amazon If you dream of a pearly white smile, this activated charcoal powder is just the ticket. Although it may sound a little weird to scrub your teeth with blackened charcoal, the magical ingredient is actually a fantastic method of whitening and polishing your teeth, freshening your breath, and removing stains from coffee, tea, wine, cigarettes, and other yellowing culprits. Additionally, the powder eliminates bacteria in your mouth.

11 A Pumice Stone That's Made Of Natural Volcanic Rock Zenda Naturals Earth Lava Pumice Stone $6 Amazon See on Amazon This nature-based pumice stone is made from earth-formed volcanic lava that provides a rough surface to help make your feet soft and silky. Rather than a synthetic rock, this real lava stone is a natural exfoliator, sloughing off dead skin cells, calluses, corns, and smoothing out general foot roughness. The pumice stone fits ergonomically in your hand, too.

12 An Electric Toothbrush That Removes 300 Percent More Plaque Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $50 Amazon See on Amazon Using 3-D Cleaning Action technology, this powerful electric toothbrush oscillates its bristles, rotates them along the teeth, and removes 300 percent more plaque than a regular toothbrush. The oral care device features a pressure sensor that can detect when you're brushing too hard, and it has a timer in the handle that vibrates every 30 seconds to let you know it's time to move to another area of the mouth.

13 A Cold Brew Pot That Makes Chilled Coffee With Double The Caffeine Harop Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot $16 Amazon See on Amazon If you're into the cold brew craze, this coffee pot is a fantastic, low-cost option that still creates a high-quality brew. It's simple to use — just throw a few scoops of coffee grinds into the filter before bed, fill it with water, and stick it in the fridge. When you wake up, remove the filter and your coffee is ready. The cold brews are 60 to 70 percent less acidic and twice as caffeinated, so the results will equal a smoother taste with a bigger jolt.

14 An Organic Tanning Cream That Uses DHA To Give You A Natural Glow Beauty By Earth Organic Self Tanner $28 Amazon See on Amazon This all-natural bronzing cream gives you a soft, glowing tan without creating sun damage. Blended with a combination of aloe vera, shea butter, coconut, jojoba, argan oil, and green tea leaf extract, the aromatic lotion hydrates your skin, while the DHA interacts with amino acids in your dead skin cells, creating that sun-kissed look. That means no dyes or pigments — just a natural-looking tan that doesn't tinge orange.

15 An Inexpensive Smart Camera That Works Like A Home Security System Wyze Labs Wyze Cam 1080p Smart Home Camera $26 Amazon See on Amazon If you've always wanted a home security system but never wanted to drop hundreds of dollars on expensive equipment, this mini smart home camera is an awesome, affordable option. Using a strong magnet and an adhesive metal plate, you mount the device to the wall and it detects motion around the clock. Any time the camera senses movement, it captures a 10- to 15-second video and sends an alert to your phone. You can schedule custom time-lapse videos and talk to people remotely via its use two-way audio. Best of all, there are no monthly fee or subscription plans — the live-stream footage is delivered via mobile app and stored in the cloud for 14 days.

16 An Ultra-Thick Fitness Mat With A Built-In Carry Strap Sivan Health And Fitness Foam Yoga Mat $20 Amazon See on Amazon Calling all yoga and fitness buffs — this extra thick yoga mat features fitness-focused memory foam that is soft enough to sit on comfortably, yet firm enough to hold your poses. The foam also protects your knees and other joints during things like pilates, stretching, and muscle toning sessions. The 1/2-inch mat has a smooth surface on one side and a ribbed, non-slip surface on the other to grip the floor. The coolest part, however, is the built-in carry strap you can use to easily transport from the gym or yoga studio.

17 A Set Of Mega Comfy Underwear That Won't Give You Wedgies Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Panty (XS-XXXL $12 Amazon See on Amazon Over 1,500 people on Amazon have fallen in love with these cotton stretch panties which feature a classic, bikini-style cut that fit securely without giving you a wedgie. Many of the glowing reviews have to do with how well the underwear stays in place. "They don't ride up; they don't cut in," said one happy customer, "The crotch is wide enough to hold and stay put. They're soft, smooth, the seams are flat and don't irritate. They're plain, but flattering, I don't feel like a frump wearing them around the house. They breath!!!"

18 A Set Of Compression Socks That Reduce Muscle Soreness In Your Calves DANISH ENDURANCE Graduated Compression Socks $9 Amazon See on Amazon These ultra-sporty compression socks not only wick away moisture and dry quickly, but they also boost blood circulation in your legs and feet — leading to reduced muscle soreness and faster recovery from your workout. The impressively comfortable socks are easy to slide on and off, and they're available in four colors.

19 A Massager That Gets Rid Of All Your Knots HoMedics Percussion Action Massager $37 Amazon See on Amazon After a long day of work or school, there is nothing more magical than coming home to a massage to get rid of tense spots or knots. This luxurious self-massager is built with percussion action technology that uses to round, pivoting heads to deliver 3,100 pulses per minutes of relaxing vibrations. The massage tool comes with three attachments — firm, gentle, and one with heated massage nodes. It offers customized speed control and a sleek, ergonomic handle.

20 A Set Of Handy Organizers For Your Bras And Underwear Simple Houseware Closet Underwear Organizer $14 Amazon See on Amazon Morph your closet into a super organized space free of clutter with these convenient accessory dividers. They're perfect for underwear, socks, bras, scarves, tights, and most other types of lingerie and accessories. Put them on a shelf in your closet or stash them in a dresser drawer — and the mold-proof, non-woven fabric is collapsible and made from breathable material that won't hold odor. Included in the set is a six-cell scarf bin, an eight-cell underwear bin, a seven-cell bra bin, and a 24-cell sock bin.

21 The Adorable Card Game Everyone Will Love Gamewright Sushi Go! Card Game $11 Amazon See on Amazon This highly addictive, fast-paced card game is a super fun pick-and-pass style game that involves watching sushi ingredients fly by your face and attempting to grab the best combination of dishes. You score points for things like making the most maki rolls, collecting a full set of sashimi, or dipping your favorite nigiri in wasabi. The deck, which develops probability and strategic thinking skills, comes with 108 cards and can be played with two to five players.

22 A Set Of Woolen Dryer Balls That Make Your Clothes Silky Soft Pure Homemaker Wool Dryer Balls $10 Amazon See on Amazon Made with 100 percent pure wool from New Zealand, these innovative dryer balls are a cheaper, chemical-free alternative to dryer sheets. The laundry accessories work by tumbling around with your clothes, separating the apparel from one another and making it softer, wrinkle-free, and clear of static cling. As a bonus, they reduce drying time by 30 to 40 percent.

23 A Sensational Gel That Keeps Your Eyeshadow From Smudging Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Primer $12 Amazon See on Amazon Do you apply eyeshadow in the morning only to find that by lunchtime it's disappeared or creased? This effective eye primer will solve your problem. The miracle gel preps your eyelids for even makeup application, and then locks the shadow in like glue for all-day wear. The primer works extra well for folks with oily skin who are particularly prone to smudging and smearing.

24 A Supremely Portable Phone Charger With A Folding Plug And Two USB Ports AUKEY USB Wall Charger $8 Amazon See on Amazon This handy wall charger is ultra-compact yet still feature two separate USB ports, allowing you to juice up an extra device with just one outlet. The dual-port device offers 2.4A total output, and it has a convenient foldable plug to make it even more travel-ready. The adaptable charge is compatible with all 5-volt USB-powered devices on both Android and Apple, too.

25 A Chic Salt Lamp That's Hand-Carved From Himalayan Crystals Himalayan Glow Dimmable Salt Lamp $16 Amazon See on Amazon Made with natural salt crystal from the Himalayan Mountains, this hand-crafted salt lamp features a rich auburn crystal and sophisticated neem wood base. It comes with a 25-watt light bulb that emits a soft glow, and a fire-resistant dimmer switch to control your mood. The 6.6-foot cord offers plenty of length to wind it under a desk or bed, and the design is safe and pet-friendly.

26 An Eye And Face Cream That's Made With Green Tea Baebody Retinol Cream $20 Amazon See on Amazon Made with 2.5 percent retinol — which helps reduce the appearance of acne and sun damage while plumping up skin — this eye and face cream is made with green tea, jojoba oil, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid. The natural formula is best to use at night, and one reviewer writes: "After 3 or 4 days I could tell my face looked healthier and it definitely felt healthier."

27 A Pack Of Smart LED Bulbs That Let Your Turns On The Lights With Your Voice Philips LED Smart Light Bulbs $50 Amazon See on Amazon If you have an Echo or other Alexa-based device, these smart LED bulbs will allow you to control the lights in your house with just the sound of your voice. On top of that, you can turn them on and off from your phone wherever you are in the world. That means if you leave the house and forget to turn a light off, you don't have to turn around and go back. You can also dim the lights brighter or darker, and set up schedules to turn them on or off at specific times of the day.

28 A Soothing Aromatherapy Oil That Helps You Fall Asleep Healing Solutions Therapeutic Sleep Oil $9 Amazon See on Amazon Drift off to sleep in a relaxing state of bliss rather than tossing and turning all night with this soothing aromatherapy oil. Made with an earthy blend of chamomile, clary sage, French lavender, sandalwood, marjoram, ylang ylang, and other sweet-smelling ingredients, the formula fights insomnia and promotes deeper rest. Just dab some on your temples and around your ears, or put it in an oil burner and let the stress-melting scents work their magic.

29 A Spa-Like Shower Head That Changes Colors When The Water Temperature Shifts DreamSpa Chrome LED Shower Head $35 Amazon See on Amazon Convert your shower into spa-like water palace with this self-massaging, color-changing LED shower head. The bathroom accessory comes with five settings to customize your shower experience including power rain, pulsating massage, hydro-mist, economy rain, and a water-saving mode. When the water temperature gets hotter, the LED turns redder, and as it cools it turns back to green and blue. Aside from being convenient and setting a relaxing ambiance, the color adjustments help prevent you from scalding your hands.

30 A Dimmable Desk Lamp That Also Charges Your Phone Fugetek LED Desk Lamp $26 Amazon See on Amazon This awesomely versatile desk lamp not only offers ultra-bright, LED-powered illumination to shine on your table or nightstand, but it also charges your phone. With long-lasting bulbs that will burn for a whopping 50,000 hours, the lamp is durable and energy-efficient. It offers an easy-touch dimmer with five brightness settings that you can move through just by giving it a tap.

31 A Cleverly Designed Power Strip That Lets You Plug Bulky Cords In Next To Each Other Belkin 12-Outlet Pivot-Plug Power Strip $25 Amazon See on Amazon With eight rotating plugs and four stationary outlets, this innovative power strip offers remarkable versatility when setting up your office equipment or home-based appliances. The unique design creates enough space around each outlet to let you plug in bulky cords and oversized phone chargers next to each other without having them collide. The 8-inch cord provides plenty of room to wind it under a desk or around a nightstand, and its 4320-joule energy rating protects your devices from unexpected power surges.

32 A Brilliant Hair Mist That Cuts Your Blow Drying Time In Half Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray $15 Amazon See on Amazon There's nothing worse than spending 20 minutes blow-drying your hair when you're trying to rush out the door. This genius blow dry spray cuts your time literally in half — just spray the mist onto your hair while it's still wet and watch how fast it dries. As a bonus, the lightweight formula hydrates and de-frizzes too. "This is such a saving grace!" said one Amazon reviewer. "Dries my hair in half the time. I have very long and thick hair and I dread styling my hair because it takes way too long to dry and straighten."

33 A Super Compact Knife Sharpener That Almost 9,000 Reviewers Are In Love With KitchenIQ 50009 Edge Grip Knife Sharpener $6 Amazon See on Amazon When almost 9,000 people are obsessed with something as basic as a knife sharpener, you know there must be something pretty amazing about it. This simple, compact tool keeps your knives sharp without requiring a bunch of effort or taking up tons of space. It has a coarse, carbide blade for quick edge setting and fine ceramic rods for final edge honing. Use it for deep polishes or quick touch-ups — and it has a non-slip base and a grip so you can use it on the edge of the counter without dragging it over the surface.

34 A Luscious Red Lipstick That Will Last All Day Long Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Matte Lipstick $20 Amazon See on Amazon If you've been searching for that perfect red lipstick, look no further than this babe-worthy, scarlet red magic adored by practically everyone on Amazon. The liquid matte lipstick glides on smoothly and stains your lips with a smoldering red tint that dries quickly and won't smudge. It's touch-proof and long-lasting, allowing you to apply it in the morning and forget about it all day. "I am in love with this lipstick," said one enthusiastic Amazon customer. "Is it me or does it smell delicious...not only that it glides on wet and smooth and dries in a beautiful matte." The formula comes in other colors, too.

35 A Set Of Toe Stretchers That Improve Posture And Relieve Foot Soreness Yoga Toes GEMS Gel Toe Stretcher And Separator $30 Amazon See on Amazon If your feet get sore from standing or walking all day, either due to flat feet or simple overuse, these therapeutic toe stretchers will provide immense relief over time. The gel-filled devices stretch and separate your toes, increasing flexibility, promoting better alignment, and improving your overall posture and balance. The stretchers are especially soothing for anyone with flat feet, plantar fasciitis, bunions, hammer toes, claw toes, or other stress-based foot conditions. Use them once a day for 10 to 15 minutes and build up to an hour over time.

36 A Lavender-Scented Peel That Makes Your Feet Baby Soft Baby Foot Exfoliant Foot Peel $16 Amazon See on Amazon This ultra-hydrating, mega-nourishing foot peel is kind of like a facial for your feet. With 17 spa-like natural extracts — each of which moisturizes your skin while exfoliating dead cells — your feet will feel soft and silky within just one week. To use, just slather your feet with the lavender-scented peel (they come in little booties so it's easy to let them sit), let it dry, and rinse off. You'll feel the difference the first time you use it — and after a week, all that dead skin will peel right off.

37 An Automatic Egg Cooker That Boils Or Scrambles Your Breakfast In An Instant Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $20 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're into your eggs hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached, scrambled, or omelet-style, this cooker is an egg lover's dream. It is impossibly simple to use — just put the eggs in the cooker, select the type of eggs you want, and push a button. When the buzzer goes off, your food is ready to eat exactly as you wanted it. The device has an automatic shut-off function so you don't have to worry about overcooking, and the non-electronic parts are dishwasher-safe.

38 A Set Of Super Convenient Compression Bags To Save Space When You Travel The Chesnut Travel Space Saver Bags $17 Amazon See on Amazon Triple the space in your backpack or luggage with these reusable compression storage bags. Unlike similar bags which require a bulky vacuum to seal, these innovative organizers work on their own, pushing air out the valves at the bottom as you zip them up and roll. The bags, which come in a pack of eight, work with clothes, towels, blankets, and other soft accessories.