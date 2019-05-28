Thousands Of Amazon Reviewers Say They Can't Live Without These 40 Useful Products

I can't tell you about how it goes elsewhere in the country, but living in the south, the one thing you absolutely have to do is commit to a football team. Seriously, even if you don't really like football, when August rolls around, you might as well at least throw a dart and climb up on somebody's bandwagon, because if you don't, you're not going to have anything to talk about over cocktails for the next five months. As a Clemson fan, I'll attest that the bandwagon is sometimes an excellent place to be — and the bandwagon is just where you'll find these thousands of reviewers who can't live without these Amazon products.

We all get a charge from discovering the little-known gem in a sea of Amazon goodies, but take off your treasure-hunting hat for a moment to embrace these tried-and-true favorites that have been test-driven by a ton of shoppers before you. After all, there is some safety in numbers — and given that these products have the endorsement of home users just like you, they're safe bets for your hard-earned money.

Who knows, you might just catch the team spirit yourself. It could be that you're moved to leave a glowing review like this guy who began his rundown of these mixing bowls with "Pyrex, nothing more to say. But I will anyway..." and then went on to rave about them for three paragraphs. Whatever the case, you can rest assured that when you throw your support behind the collection assembled here, you're picking nothing but winners.

1. These No-Tie Shoelaces Make Any Lace-Up Shoes Into Slip-Ons HOMAR No-Tie Shoelaces $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in both kids' and adults' sizes, these no-tie laces are a real boon for anyone with dexterity issues or hand strength issues — thread them through your traditional lace-up shoes once and turn those shoes into slip-on shoes that are easy to get on and off. Crafted from flexible silicone, they allow for a snug fit, and you can choose from a veritable rainbow of colors for a fun look with a lot of flair.

2. The LED Book Light From A Trusted Name Energizer LED Clip-On Book Light $7 | Amazon See On Amazon From the folks who bring you that famous energetic bunny, this LED light will ensure that you always have enough illumination to read in bed at night or while you're traveling without bothering your SO or whomever is next to you. It clips on to your book or tablet and runs on two included Energizer batteries that by themselves provide up to 25 hours of run time, perfect for the page-turner that keeps you up all night.

3. A Compact Chopper That Will Dramatically Cut Down On Your Food Prep Time Homeleader Electric Food Chopper $37 | Amazon See On Amazon Speed up your prep time and get to the table faster with this food chopper that can handle everything from vegetables to fibrous meats. Adjustable speeds and four different stainless steel blades help you make short work of everything on the menu, while its 8-cup capacity can handle enough volume to satisfy even a large family or gathering. Reviewers rave about how quiet it is, too.

4. The Oil You Need To Get Your Skin Deep-Down Clean DHC Deep Cleansing Oil $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Though it's an oil, the unique formulation of this cleanser makes it water soluble and non-comedogenic so that it won't clog your pores while giving your skin a deep-down clean. As a bonus, this blend of olive oil, rosemary leaf oil, and vitamin E leaves your skin hydrated and protected against free radicals and environmental pollution. It's safe for all skin types and free from parabens and phthalates.

5. The Grooming Glove That You And Your Pet Will Both Love DELOMO Pet Grooming Gloves $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Cut down on the amount of fur flying through your house and clinging to your clothes and furniture with these gloves that feature hundreds of silicone nubs to brush away loose hair, dander, and dirt. The firm-but-pliable silicone gives your pet a gentle massage as you pet and brush away, providing the two of you with great bonding time — and the glove design gives you the ability to groom even in hard-to-reach places like their face and tail.

6. This Face Mask Sounds Like You Could Eat It For Breakfast Queen Helene Avocado & Grapefruit Masque $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Formulated with grapefruit and avocado extracts, this masque sounds good enough to eat, but it's a hard worker on your face: It not only pulls impurities from the skin, but also deeply hydrates and refines the complexion to leave behind a healthy glow. Suitable for all skin types and never tested on animals, it smooths the skin and protects it with a rich blend of antioxidants.

7. A White Noise Machine For Sleep Or To Block Unpleasant Sounds Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine $20 | Amazon See On Amazon With six sounds straight from nature, this machine is the ideal solution for sleep disturbances like a snoring partner or a busy city neighborhood — or to gain some privacy in a shared office environment. The sound can run indefinitely, but the machine also features timer settings for 15, 30, and 60 minutes. Plug it into the wall for operation at home, or choose battery-power for use on the road.

8. The Wallet That Has Room For Just About Everything, And Blocks Prying Eyes, Too Travelambo RFID Blocking Bifold Wallet $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your important credit card and other financial data safe from hackers with this wallet that not only allows you to carry a ton of stuff with you, but also blocks interloping RFID signals. Available in more than two dozen shades of synthetic leather, it's high-quality and features durable construction with a size that has 18 card slots, and is even large enough to accommodate a standard smartphone.

9. These Glasses Block The Harmful Blue Light From Your Electronics TIJN Blue Light Blocking Glasses $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Did you know that the blue light you absorb from staring at your electronics all day can ruin your sleep and actually put you at risk for macular degeneration? Put a stop to all of that with these glasses that block harmful blue light and UV rays, preventing eye fatigue while you're working and actually helping you see better. With scratch-proof lenses and designer styling, they're a durable and stylish way to protect yourself.

10. A Waterproof Speaker Will Play Your Tunes At The Pool Or In The Shower COMISO Waterproof Speaker $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy your music no matter where you are with this waterproof speaker that connects with your smartphone, tablet, or stereo via Bluetooth to keep the tunes going. It features stereo sound and distortion-free bass even at higher volumes all in a portable unit that's splash-, rain-, and sand-proof. Its rechargeable battery gives you 36 hours of playtime before needing to be plugged in again, too.

11. The Spray That Gets Out Stains — Naturally Puracy Natural Laundry Stain Remover $11 | Amazon See On Amazon An all-natural alternative to harsh chemical blends, this stain remover is formulated with plant-based, biodegradable enzymes that are hypoallergenic and safe for both children and pets. Even with their mild ingredients, they boast strong stain-fighting power — with proven strength on tougher items like red wine, blood, spaghetti sauce, and ground-in grass and dirt. Plus, this ultra-concentrated formula is suitable for even the most delicate fabrics.

12. A Secret Weapon For Migraine Sufferers Migrastil Migraine Stick $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Blended from therapeutic-grade essential oils, this roll-on is designed to provide relief to migraine sufferers at the first signs of an attack. Formulated using peppermint, lavender, and spearmint oils in a base of coconut oil, it's designed to be applied to the temples, forehead, and the back of the neck — and is packaged in a size that makes it convenient for use wherever you find yourself feeling those familiar, unpleasant sensations.

13. A Vacuum Will Help You Keep Your Car Cleaner ThisWorx Car Vacuum $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Powerful suction gets every last iota of dirt in your vehicle thanks to this car vacuum that's also equipped with a 16-foot power cord so you can reach everywhere you need to get without having to readjust. It features a transparent rubbish container that's easy to empty and makes a visual level assessment easy — plus, three nozzles permit detailing even in those hard-to-reach cracks and crevices.

14. The Formula That Will Restore Your Car's Interior To Brand New CarGuys SuperCleaner $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Why pay an expensive detailer when you can get the very same look at home — refresh your leather or vinyl car upholstery with this spray that uses nano-technology to remove dirt and grime to get it clean down to its very surface. Also suitable for use on plastic and rubber surfaces, it can actually be used on all interior and exterior surfaces of your vehicle (except glass and the instrument panel screens), and comes with a handy cloth that's ideally suited for use in combination with this wonder solvent.

15. The Perfect Way To Keep Your Cool In The Hottest Situation O2COOL Deluxe Necklace Fan $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to target airflow up at your face, this hands-free fan is just what you need on hot days — or on those days when you and your co-workers are fighting over the office thermostat and you lose. It runs quietly on two AA batteries and is available in five colors.

16. A Towel To Keep You Cool During Work And Play Chill Pal Cooling Towel $8 | Amazon See On Amazon So you're outside installing roofing on an ultra-hot day. Or maybe you're sitting on a rooftop, around a pool, and it's broiling. Whatever the case, this towel will make you a lot more comfortable. Designed to take advantage of the evaporative property, you simply put it in cold water, wring it out, then put it around your neck. You'll find it cools you down almost immediately, and when the effect ebbs, simply refresh with more cold water.

17. The Shampoo To Help You Maintain Your Expensive Makeup Brushes And Sponges Ecotools Makeup Brush Cleansing Shampoo $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Makeup brushes can be incredibly expensive — and if you don't keep up with them properly, they can also spread nasty, acne-causing bacteria where you don't want it. Keep those brushes clean so they'll last you longer and serve you better with this cleaner that's perfect for applicators and sponges, too. Cruelty-free and formulated without parabens, phthalates, and petroleum, this wash is a must-have.

18. The Machine That Cleans Your Clothes With These Tablets Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner (6 Tablets) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Let's face it — the machine that cleans your plates and silverware can sometimes take on a highly unpleasant odor. Get rid of that with these tablets that remove that residue, as well as the stuff that comes off of your dishes and gets left behind once the rinse cycle is through.

19. De-Grease Those Troublesome Glass Cooktops With These Kits Cerama Bryte Ceramic Cooktop Cleaning Kit $11 | Amazon See On Amazon I have a smooth-top stove, and I can tell you first-hand how hard they are to clean, although unfortunately it's not as easy to do so without a bunch of expletives. This kit is the only thing that really helps, with its combination of magic grease and stain-busting cleaner and a sponge and scraper combo. The cleaning solution and sponge are great for daily tidying, while you'll find the scraper tool is really what does the trick for baked-on messes.

20. The Brush That Can Clean So Many Of Your Household Items Shacke Suede & Nubuck Leather Brush Cleaner $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy your fashionable suede garments and furnishings longer with this brush that helps clean these fabrics and restore them to their original appearance gently. Double-sided, it features a side that is outfitted with nylon bristles to clean light scuff marks, while the other is equipped with silicone nodules for heavier scuffs and stains. A half-circle tool and a crevice tool give you options in tight spaces.

21. This Lip Balm Is A Real Hit For Its Antioxidants And Broad-Spectrum Protection Jack Black Lip Balm $8 | Amazon See On Amazon An award-winning formulation designed to prevent not just chapping, but also sun- and wind burn, this lip balm gets a boost of antioxidants from green tea to combat free radicals that you can pick up while battling the pollution of our everyday environment. This field-tested blend features vitamin E to soothe and deeply moisturize the lips to heal and prevent further damage — all while it blocks both UVA and UVB rays.

22. This Spinner For Quick And Easy Salad Prep MUELLER SALAD SPINNER $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy crisp, fresh salads in a flash with this salad spinner that's even suitable for those with hand strength or dexterity issues. Made from heavy-duty, BPA-free plastic, the 5-quart capacity of this spinner is terrific size to accommodate salad ingredients to serve the whole family, and precision German engineering keeps it from shaking and shuddering all over the place like its competitors. Multiple reviewers cite how easy it is to spin, even for salad lovers with arthritis.

23. These Claws Let You Get Your BBQ On Like A Boss Cave Tools Shredder Claws $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Get in touch with your inner caveman with these claws that help you pull pork and carve just about anything like a real pro. They're fast, ultra-safe because they give you the next best thing to hands-on control, and most of all — they're fun. Heat-resistant and BPA-free, you can move even the hottest turkeys and pork shoulders around your kitchen or off of your grill with ease using these babies, and they're fabulous for gifting, too.

24. The Razors That Make It A Pleasure To Get Rid Of Unwanted Hair Gillette Venus Sensitive Disposable Razors (3 Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll enjoy a shave with zero irritation when you choose to remove unwanted hair with these razors — they're a favorite for their lubricated strip that glides right across your skin. Tested by dermatologists to ensure that they're safe for sensitive skin, they incorporate three blades that grip those tight spaces and contour to your curves, and provide long-lasting performance even with heavy use.

25. The Microfiber Towel That's Great For The Gym Or The Beach Rainleaf Microfiber Towel $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from super-absorbent microfiber that also wicks away water quickly to dry incredibly fast, this towel is your ideal companion whether you're visiting the gym, the pool, or the beach. When dry, it folds up into a deceptively compact space, too, and its small footprint and light weight make it a great pick for campers, hikers, and anyone who enjoys the outdoors. It even comes in its own reusable, waterproof carry bag, and is available in your choice of seven colors.

26. This Wand Gives You Those Beachy Curls Automatically Kiss Ceramic Instawave Automatic Rotating Curling Iron $47 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're stuck feeling like you need about four more hands when it comes to doing your hair like I am, you're going to love this curling iron that creates amazing waves and curls automatically with very little work — or opportunity for screw-ups — on the user's part. Its patented design features prongs to draw your hair in and smooth it as it curls, while the ceramic-infused construction ionizes your strands to leave the hair cuticle frizz-free and shiny. Simply spin in the opposite direction to release your hair, and you have the perfect waves.

27. A Device To Keep Your Wine From Going Bad The Original VacuVin Wine Saver $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your favorite wines tasting just like the day you first uncorked them for up to a week with this vacuum wine saver that comes with two vacuum stoppers for your convenience. Suitable for all your favorite vintages, its simple manual operation removes all of the air from the remainder of your bottle — so that what's left remains delightfully drinkable when you return to it.

28. A Digital Thermometer That'll Seriously Improve Your Cooking Skills ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Configured to show both Fahrenheit and Celsius readings, this digital thermometer is absolutely the one tool any serious chef needs to have in the kitchen. Of course, you can use it on meats and fish in the oven or on the stovetop or grill — and it has a magnetic back to mount to the side of your appliances. There's a 40-inch stainless steel mesh wire that connects to the stainless steel probe so you have plenty of room between it and the base — so you can also use it for tons of other things, like checking your oven temperature for accuracy when baking, verifying oil temperatures when deep frying, and of course, when you're making candy.

29. These Razors Will Be An Odd But Essential Part Of Your Beauty Routine Tinkle Eyebrow Razors (6 Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon The first time I checked out these razors, I pretty much just giggled at the name — but ever since then, they have been an invaluable part of my cosmetic bag. I'm going to give you my own review: They're the best way to keep your brows tidied, much better than tweezers, between visits to the salon. Plus, I personally hate the peach fuzz on the sides of my face, and I've come to really like getting rid of it with these sharp little blades. My skin glows after that and I simply like to think of it as microdermabrasion.

30. A Posture Corrector That'll Get Rid Of Your Aches And Pains TRUWEO Posture Corrector $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Easy to wear and undetectable under your clothing, this device will finally give you the perfect posture you've been aiming for since grade school — posture that makes you appear more energized, takes pressure off of your spine, aids your digestion, and even helps you sleep better at night. It works by developing your muscle memory to help hold you upright, helping you also train your core to support your torso rather than your back. Breathable and lightweight, you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.

31. These Compression Socks Are Great For Athletes And Anyone On Their Feet All Day Physix Gear Compression Socks $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Ideal for anyone whose job has them on their feet all day — as well as athletes or pregnant people — these compression socks are an across-the-board favorite of Amazon reviewers. Made from double-stitched Lycra that wicks moisture and won't box your toes in, they're breathable even in the hottest weather and also provide optimum support for varicose veins.

32. The Sunscreen From Down Under That's All Botanical Australian Gold Botanical Sunscreen And Tinted Mineral Face Lotion $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with a combination of minerals and Australian botanicals, this sunscreen provides a chemical-free alternative to avoid those harmful rays. Formulated to provide 80 minutes of water-resistant coverage, it's a blend of Australian kakadu plum, eucalyptus, and red algae — plus, titanium dioxide and zinc oxide combine to provide a non-greasy solution that's packed with antioxidants and free from parabens, phthalates, and PABA. It's available in 30, 50, and 70 SPF so you can choose the level of coverage you need.

33. A Set Of Mixing Bowls You'll Use Every Day For Everything Pyrex Essentials Mixing Bowl Set (8 Pieces) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from Pyrex that's safe for your oven, microwave, fridge, freezer and dishwasher — and equipped with tight-fitting, BPA-free lids — these bowls will last you a lifetime and get used practically every day for food prep, service, and leftovers. Great also for taking to picnics and get-togethers, the shape is perfect for mixing, and the range of sizes incorporates just about every function you can think of: from popcorn for family movie night to mixing up a quick vinaigrette for your salad for lunch tomorrow at work.

34. The Bulb That Allows You To Control Your Lighting From Anywhere In The World TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn on a key light from anywhere in the world that has WiFi using this LED bulb that communicates with an app you download to your smartphone. With the app, you can also monitor energy usage, and the bulb can be dimmed or brightened to suit your mood and the occasion. Plus, you can set schedules around your arrival and departure times so that you never come home to a dark house and never leave the lights on unnecessarily — and it can deter potential prowlers by making them think you're at home when you're miles away.

35. A Foam Roller For Myofascial Relief AmazonBasics High Density Round Foam Roller $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Foam rolling is definitely having a moment, and this device is an inexpensive and high-quality way to experience the relief that this technique can provide through myofascial release all over your body. You'll get a quality self-administered deep tissue massage thanks to its high-density expanded polypropylene construction, which also means it's lighter than alternative foam rollers and easier to transport. Choose from four sizes to suit your needs and seven colors to suit your tastes.

36. The Odd-Looking Toe Stretchers That Are Genius For Relieving Foot Pain YogaToes GEMS Toe Separators & Stretchers $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from BPA-free, 100 percent medical-grade gel, these ingenious gadgets are designed for insertion between your toes to relieve the pain of conditions like bunions, plantar fasciitis, and hammer toes — or they simply provide a therapeutic stretch for your feet. Suitable for most feet, they'll gently straighten your toes and increase their flexibility, increasing circulation throughout your feet and leaving you refreshed.

37. The Roasting Rack That's Handy All Around The Kitchen KITCHENATICS Stainless Steel Roasting Rack $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're a baker, you'll see this rack as a cooling rack — and if you're a cook, you'll see it as a roasting rack. The good news is that it's actually for both, and with its sturdy stainless steel construction and excellent airflow, it can actually serve many other purposes in the kitchen, too: Use it when you're dehydrating fruits and meats, icing cookies and bars and making items like truffles and chocolate-dipped fruits, too.

38. An Organizer That Keeps Your Brooms In Check Berry Ave. Broom And Garden Tool Organizer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to be mounted to your wall or door with the included hardware, this organizer will get all your cleaning tools and supplies or yard equipment up off of the floor so your closet or garage looks clean and neat. It features rubber-gripped slots to hold your equipment tight and is engineered with a 35-pound capacity to capture everything you need up and away in one fell swoop.

39. The Cutting Board That Looks Great And Ensures Food Safety, Too Seville Classics Easy-To-Clean Bamboo Cutting Board Set (8 Pieces) $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from sustainably harvested, eco-friendly bamboo that's naturally antibacterial, this cutting board is an attractive asset to your kitchen. This particular version also offers a hygienic advantage, as it's complimented by seven flexible, BPA-free color-coded mats designed to be used in concert with the wooden board to protect its surface during food prep — and avoid cross-contamination from raw meats and fish. When you're not using the board to prepare foods, use it to serve appetizers or bread at the table.