Get ready to virtually feed your wanderlust, because Starbucks is giving coffee fans an inside look at its very own Hacienda Alsacia from the comfort of their own homes. Prepare to put Costa Rica on your post-pandemic bucket list, because this virtual tour of Starbucks' Costa Rica coffee farm is an immersive experience that will make you feel like you're right there at the slopes of the Poas volcano, learning everything about how the coffee farm centers on sustainability. With Earth Day right around the corner, it's the perfect time to explore the 46,000-acre farm, including (virtually) taking a ride to the farm's overlook in a vintage Land Cruiser for some stunning views.

For a little bit of background, Starbucks opened its first coffee farm in Costa Rica back in 2013 and opened the Hacienda Alsacia Visitor Center in 2018 so people could come and learn more about Starbucks' sustainable coffee farming practices. Now, the coffee giant is making it easier for people who can't be there in person to experience all the farm has to offer, thanks to a seriously immersive virtual tour.

To take a virtual trip to Costa Rica, all you have to do is visit coffeeexperiences.starbucks.com and tap the option to "Begin your Journey." Once you fly from Seattle to the reception desk of Hacienda Alsacia, you'll feel like you're in the heart of the farm with music, natural sound, and easy directions to help you navigate. You can tap on the red pulsing tags to get to your next stop, click on the green tags for information, and use the key pad to move around the screen.

Courtesy of Starbucks

From there, you'll be able to explore Starbucks' Global Research and Development facility with a digital field journal in hand to help guide you as you learn about how the industry is trying to make coffee farming more sustainable. There are also plenty of activities you can take part in, such as teaming up with a tour guide to show you around the farm, virtually raking coffee, and, the icing on the cake: You can take a scenic ride to Hacienda Alsacia's overlook to experience some stunning views.

How long you spend exploring and what activities you choose to do on the farm are completely up to you, so take a moment to check it out for a virtual experience that'll make you feel like you're in Costa Rica without leaving your home.