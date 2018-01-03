This Viral Video Of A Man Escaping A Delayed Ryanair Flight Is Relatable AF

The stressful holiday season truly can have us all feeling some sort of way, especially when it comes to disastrous air travel. However, this video of a man escaping a delayed Ryanair flight showed at least one passenger found his own route in dealing with back to back New Year's Day flight delays, when he simply opened the plane's emergency exit and took a seat on the wing. We've all been there, dude.

The flight fiasco took place on January 1st, 2018 on a flight from Stansted London Airport in the UK to Malaga Airport in Spain, according to Travel + Leisure. The aircraft reportedly left an hour later than planned, per The Guardian, and arrived in Spain late in the evening, where it leisurely taxied itself around the airport for an additional half-hour. This led the reportedly middle-aged passenger (and my personal hero) to grow so frustrated at the lack of progress he decided to take measures into his own hands — by grabbing his carry on bag, opening the emergency exit, and climbing out onto the wing of the aircraft to enjoy some crisp fresh air as the carrier sat idle on the tarmac. To capture this unforgettable moment, another passenger shot all of this on video and later uploaded the clip to YouTube. Bless you, good samaritan.

Hysterical, stunned laughter can be heard in the background of the YouTube video as passengers are clearly entertained as the completely nonchalant Ryanair passenger delicately takes a seat outside on the wing, his back turned to camera with his luggage placed right by his side.

video of a man escaping a ryanair flight

Fellow passenger Raj Mistry, who sat next to our nameless hero, told The Daily Mail the man was apparently suffering from asthma and desperately needed air, which reportedly fell on deaf ears with aircraft security.

Fernando Del Valle Villalobos, another passenger of the flight, also spoke to The Daily Mail by detailing the man's determination in exiting the aircraft, clearly by whatever means necessary.

"This man decided he wasn't going to wait any longer," Villalobos told The Daily Mail. "He activated the emergency door and left, saying, 'I'm going via the wing'. It was surreal."

Surreal, iconic, and relatable af.

Unfortunately, all great stories must come to an end, and this aircraft warrior is no exception.

Eventually talked off the ledge (literally) and led back inside by the plane's crew, the passenger was later arrested by Malaga police and held until further notice. According to The Telegraph, the passenger is expected to pay a fine of four figures or more for his jaunt. That video though? Priceless.

A spokesperson for Ryanair released a statement to the public following the incident, according to The Daily Mail. It said,

This airport security breach occurred after landing in Malaga airport on 1 January. Malaga airport police immediately arrested the passenger in question and since this was a breach of Spanish safety and security regulations, it is being dealt with by the Spanish authorities.

In this episode of "not all heroes wear capes," this man's complete DGAF attitude proves that dreams can be achieved no matter the (legal) obstacles one might face.

Look, earphones, kindles, and eye masks can only ease so much stress and discomfort of a cramped, hot, smelly air carrier. I myself can only handle so much of stagnant air travel, so not only do I feel this man on a personal level, but if him opening that emergency door to grab some fresh air and feel alive for just one second of that torturous air travel is wrong, then I don't want anything to be right.

Let this frequent flyer's decision serve as a breath of fresh (indoor) air for all those passengers getting equally stir crazy from a delayed flight. But for himself? Perhaps next time you'll just have to settle for a USB fan, sir.

Bon Voyage!