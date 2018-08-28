I very firmly believe in the power of women. For instance, I never really worry about my boyfriend cheating on me. And, of course, part of that has to do with the fact that I implicitly trust him. But the other part of it has to do with the fact that I trust other women. I believe that somehow, they'd make sure I was all right if something shady. I know it sounds a little idealistic but this viral tweet about a girl dumping her cheating boyfriend just proves my theory that women really do have each other's backs at the end of the day.

It all started when one woman, who goes by @alexxiisj on Twitter, overheard a guy bragging about cheating on his girlfriend at a taco stand. Instead of letting it go, she decided to turn to Twitter to help her send a heads up to the guy's girlfriend. She wrote:

Much to the world's surprise, the tweet actually made its way over to the guy's girlfriend, Hannah LeBeau, who responded by saying "I dumped him, just to update everyone." Ah, girl power is well and alive, people! Let us REJOICE. (Elite Daily has reached out to LeBeau for comment.)

The exchange went viral on Twitter shortly after taking place. As of now, LeBeau's response has almost 500,000 favorites and over 80,000 retweets. So, yeah, you could say it resonated with people.

And people are doing more than just supporting her one Tweet. Per her request, fans of the tweet are even banding together on Venmo to help her pay off her student loan debts.

Oh man, I love this story so much. One minute she's worrying about her student loans and unknowingly being cheated on by her jerk boyfriend and, thanks to one nice woman, the next minute she's happily single, Twitter famous, and one step closer to having her debt paid off.

Oh, also... it doesn't look like she's going to be single for too much longer. Her story on Twitter has also caught the attention of some potential suitors, specifically one who goes by the name of "Mike." A Twitter user who goes by the name of "Kyle Doctor" put the two in touch and things seem to have taken a flirtatious turn.

Like, seriously. Mike might be in love. (Elite Daily has reached out for comment.)

Unfortunately, Mike goes to UGA and LeBeau's best friend had to step in to make it clear she will not be allowing her BFF to date a Bulldogs fan. Sad.

So, alas, Mike might not be her soulmate and, for all we know, she might not meet the next guy she wants to date for a long while. But the point is that now she doesn't have to waste another second with that cheating jerk. This is her chance to move on and be free! All because one woman had her back. I love it.

