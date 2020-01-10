Hello. If you thought you'd gotten your fill of cuteness for today, I'm here to tell you that you're wrong. Sorry! Soon-to-be-married filmmaker Lee Loechler (sorry, spoiler, she said yes!) has basically ruined proposals for everyone else forever with his viral Sleeping Beauty proposal to his high school sweetheart, cardiologist Sthuthi David, and it was a literal fairy tale moment. To pull it off, he literally hacked the movie so that animations of himself and David appeared as characters in her favorite film. Yes, this really happened and there's video proof.

Here's how it all went down. The couple was attending a Boston theater viewing of Sleeping Beauty, and during the scene where Prince Phillip revives Aurora with true love's kiss, the characters became animated versions of Loechler and David themselves. In the video, you can see that David notices something is off and appears confused at first. It quickly becomes clear that incredibly romantic antics are afoot, especially when the animated Loechler turns to the audience and "tosses" the real Loechler an engagement ring. As if that wasn't enough (and come on, could it get any better?), when David realized what was about to happen, she turned around to discover their friends and family members were scattered throughout the theater, all in on the special moment.

If you've ever wanted to see what getting swept off your feet looks like in real life, this is it. But creating the perfect moment wasn't easy. Loechler said on his YouTube channel that the clip was half a year in the making. "It's not every day you get to propose to your High School sweetheart. For the past six months, I've been working with an illustrator Kayla Coombs to animate my girlfriend and myself into her favorite movie, Sleeping Beauty," he wrote. He also posted to the Boston subreddit a month ago asking for "random internet strangers to help fill a small theater" so that David wouldn't notice the theater was filled with people she knew.

Believe it or not, the animated surprise wasn't even the most romantic part of the proposal. It was what he said when he got down on one knee that showed just how loving their connection is. You can check out the whole thing below, but just make sure you grab some tissues first because this one's going to touch your heart for sure.

It's fair to say that the bar has been set pretty high for all marriage proposals moving forward. If anyone's earned a “happily ever after,” it's Loechler and David. And if this is what the proposal looked like, just imagine what's going to happen at the wedding!