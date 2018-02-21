When Team USA's Jessie Diggins came down the final hill during the ladies team sprint in cross-country skiing, she was in third place, with the end of the race not too far away. Shortly after Diggins did cross the finished line, however, she fell to the floor, where she was met with a visibly emotional embrace by teammate Kikkan Randall. That sight is among the many reasons why this video of the U.S. women winning cross-country skiing gold is simply epic.

“It feels unreal; I can’t believe it just happened,” Diggins said after the race, per The New York Times. “But we’ve been feeling so good these entire Games, and just having it happen at a team event means so much more to me than any individual medal ever would.”

On Wednesday, Feb. 21, the two American women won Team USA's first ever gold medal in Olympic cross-country skiing, via a dramatic comeback victory. For 35-year-old Randall, the win means she now has her first Olympic after appears at at five Winter Games.

“Hearing it out loud, it still doesn’t feel real,” Randall said after the event. “It’s what I’ve been working on for 20 years and with this team for the last five years and, wow, it’s just so fun to put it together tonight, finally.”

The video of Wednesday's cross-country finish can be seen below.

Diggins and Randall's success at the Alpensia Cross-Country Centre in PyeongChang marks only the second time in Olympic history that a cross-country medal of any color was awarded to an American. The first was won by Bill Koch, who took home silver in the 30 km event at the 1976 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria.

