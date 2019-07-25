In fall 2018, tragedy struck as wildfires spread across California, affecting people in and around the Los Angeles area. Since the outskirts of L.A. are home to many celebrities, stars such as Miley Cyrus, Gerard Butler, Lady Gaga, Orlando Bloom, and several members of the Kardashian family were unfortunately displaced from their homes. Now months after the Woolsey Fire and Camp Fire took place in November, the Kardashian sisters have opened up about their experience in a new clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The video of the Kardashian sisters discussing the California wildfires has not been received well by fans, who are calling the Kardashians' comments "insensitive."

The video, titled "Kourtney Kardashian Explains Her Wildfire Escape Plan," is a bonus scene from Season 16 from KUWTK, which aired its finale in June. In the video, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and their best friend Jonathan Cheban went to a restaurant for dinner after being forced to evacuate from their homes.

Cheban remarked how incredible it was to see Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé all together, which made Kourtney say, "It's the three OGs."

While talking about the Woolsey fire, Kourtney took out her phone to show everyone videos of an airplane flying over the flames, which made Khloé say, "Can you send those to me? I want to see."

Cheban asked the trio about their experience since they were all victims of the fire. He wondered whether the Kardashians or their neighbors had any U-Hauls helping them move their belongings in order to evacuate, but before Cheban could finish, Kim said, "No. No U-Hauls. Nothing could get in. It just has to be whatever could fit in your car."

Cheban then asked, “Have you guys seen any damage at all, anywhere?”

Khloé replied, "My house wasn't on fire. Kourtney’s backyard is on the f*cking news the whole time. Kourtney was like, ‘You know what? What’s going to happen is going to happen. Everything is replaceable.’ And I go, 'No, I know that.'"

Since not everybody can afford to replace all their belongings, fans thought it was insensitive of the Kardashian sisters to simply say that "Everything is replaceable."

According to Cosmopolitan, one of the comments under the YouTube video was, "Yeah and all their valuables and sentimental items are stored in safe deposit closets anyway. People here commenting how carefree they are. Lol.”

Kourtney also revealed that her daughter, Penelope, asked her about what would happen if their house burned down. She told her daughter, “We can go anywhere. Let’s go to Italy. We can move to Italy. I was like, we can eat focaccia for the rest of our lives.”

That was the comment that did not sit well with fans. One person wrote, “It must be an amazing feeling to know if you lost everything in tragedy you could rebuild so easily, and in a new country..."

It didn't help that at the end of the video, Kim said, “You guys, this fire brought us all together," which made fans feel that the Kardashian sisters did not take the situation seriously enough.

Oof. That was a lot, but let's not forget the fact that Kim and Kanye did donate $500,000 to relief efforts. It's true. So whether you like the Kardashians or not, you have to give them credit for giving back to their community after all.