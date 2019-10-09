If you are an influencer, there's a good chance this actor isn't buying what you're selling. Like, seriously. Sophie Turner's video mocking Instagram influencers is incredibly brutal. But not uncalled for.

On Oct. 7, Turner took to her Instagram stories to make fun of influencers, bloggers, and the like who make bank off promoting potentially harmful products to their followers. Trust me when I say, she didn't hold back.

"Hey guys, just kind of going for my influencer look today," she said slowly in a selfie video using the Russian Doll filter. "Today I just wanted to promote this new powder stuff that you put in your tea. Basically it makes you sh*t your brains out." Now, this is when I spit out my coffee. That line took me by surprise. Brutal, yet so funny.

However, after making light of the situation, Turner went on to reveal her issue with influencer promotions. "And, it's totally really really bad for me to be promoting to young women and young people everywhere, but I don't really give a f*ck because I'm getting paid money for it. Influencer life," she finished with an evil laugh.

I think it's safe to say, Turner's retail methods could use a little work. But on a serious note, she makes a good point on one of the issues many have found with the influencer community and its promotion of various products without properly briefing followers on the potentially harmful side effects.

Turner is not the only celebrity to call out influencers on Instagram. The Good Place star Jameela Jamil regularly calls out the biggest influencers of our time: The Kardashians. Just one example is from March 21, when Jamil called out Khloé Kardashian for her promotion of the Flat Tummy Tea meal replacement. The post has since been deleted, but the receipts still stand.

In the post, Kardashian showed off a toned tummy with the caption: "#ad Loving how my tummy looks right now you guys! I brought @flattummyco’s meal replacement shakes into my routine about 2 weeks ago, and the progress is undeniable P.S the shakes are 20% off today and you can get Flat Tummy Tea at a really good deal too. Go check it out!"

Jamil condemned Kardashian for promoting the product as if it were solely responsible for the reality star's desired physique.

Jamil slammed Kardashian under the March 21 Instagram post, writing, "If you're too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product... And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren't healthy [...] then I guess I have to."

In November 2018, Jamil slammed Cardi B and other celebs for promoting the product as well. "GOD I hope all these celebrities all sh*t their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do," Jamil wrote on Twitter. "Not that they actually take this sh*t. They just flog it because they need MORE MONEY."

But don't get it twisted: Jamil really isn't here for the drama. In an August 2019 interview with Bustle, Jamil said she wasn't trying to feud with her fellow celebrities, much less the Kardashians. She just wants them to stop endorsing potentially dangerous goods to their impressionable fans. “I’m not trying to cancel anyone," she told Bustle. “I don’t want to beef with the Kardashians. They have a huge amount of influence. I just want them to use that for more good ... Stop selling laxatives and I’ll get off your d*ck."

Heard that. Hopefully, influencers and celebrities alike will start promoting products that put their fans' best interests in mind first and not their pockets.