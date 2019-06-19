Shamila, oh na na. Prepare yourselves, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello fans. The two singers just revealed they're dropping a new collab. And from the looks of the teaser, it's going to be a steamy one! On June 18, Mendes and Cabello posted teasers on Instagram that aren't doing anything to quell the shippers who desperately want the longtime friends to be together. In Cabello's video, Cabello plays a waitress and Mendes plays a restaurant patron, they give each other ~the eyes~, then the rest gets steamy from there. The other post is a video of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello almost kissing, and I'm sweating like a sinner in church!!

I want to start off with a formal thank you to Mendes and Cabello for whatever this collaboration is going to be. Thank you for the music, thank you for the music video, thank you for posting two different teasers that are equally steamy. Seriously, y'all, it seems like these two really don't care if people ship them together. They have always denied the rumors that they were or could be a thing, and Cabello is reportedly still dating author/love guru Matthew Hussey, so they're most likely just acting in these videos, but boy am I glad they exist.

Mendes posted this video teaser showing him and Cabello just about an inch away from kissing.

Cabello posted this video to her Instagram showing the two of them giving each other the eyes in a restaurant she's serving at, and then Mendes waiting for her outside when she leaves the joint.

When the screen cuts to black at the end of Cabello's post, Mendes can be heard whispering "señorita."

Could "Señorita" be the song title?! I mean, anything is possible, considering both of these videos were posted without any caption for clarification.

People on Twitter are freaking out over the videos, which were also tweeted from the two singers' accounts.

Consider Shamila stans shook.

Even celebrities are shook by these videos.

Singer/songwriter/producer Ryan Tedder commented on Mendes' video saying, "How dare u. HOW DARE YOU," and honestly, same.

Julia Michaels also commented on Mendes' post, saying, "Did everyone just die from watching this?!" Why, yes, Julia. We did.

Other fans have been flooding the post with comments like, "I think I just died," "WHAT THE F*CK IS THAT," and "WHAT THE F*CK MY MIND JUST TOOK A SH*T." Interesting last one there, but safe to say that fans of the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" singers are pumped to be getting another track from them. They're even theorizing that based on the concept of the teasers in which Mendes and Cabello seem to be playing old flames, it could be Part 2 to the 2015 collaboration.

ShawnMendesVEVO on YouTube

Keep your eyes peeled for more video teasers from these two. Where there are teasers, there are music video drops not far behind. And where there are music video drops from Mendes and Cabello, there is more content for us to ship them with.

Thank you for this gift, Shamila. Plz tell me it's an original song and not a cover of Justin Timberlake's "Señorita." That would be... disappointing, to say the least. Whatever it is, just kiss already!!