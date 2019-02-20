It's a new year, and you know what that means: it's time to upgrade your technology. Well, just watch this video of the Samsung's Galaxy Fold phone and I think you'll know what to purchase. Happy spending!

On Wednesday, Feb. 20, Samsung released a video of its new, and better before, Samsung Galaxy phone. Even though this company is known for pushing limits and always thinking outside the box, their new phone exceeded all expectations. Its name? The Galaxy Fold. While it initially may appear similar to its predecessors, this phone is truly unlike any other. On Feb. 20, Samsung shared a press release with Elite Daily detailing each feature of the phone, which includes the world's first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display. Not sure what that means? Well basically you'll be able to take your phone and unfold it so it becomes one large screen, which will make it so much easier to operate maps, read on the go, or watch countless videos.

I may not be a techie myself, but even I have to admit this is cool. Once Samsung released news of the Galaxy Fold, videos started popping up showing audiences how the phone works. Surprisingly, it's very simple, because all you have to do is literally unfold your phone as if you're opening a book and voila! Magic.

I'm sure I'm not the only one who's ready to grab her wallet and head to the nearest Samsung store, but before you do, here's what it'll cost you. According to The Verge, the Samsung Galaxy Fold won't be released until April 26, and will cost $1,980. Sure, it may be a bummer that we'll have to wait a few more months to make this purchase, but at least we can start saving our pennies now.

Believe it or not, this actually isn't the only new device Samsung plans to release in the next few months. According to the press release, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is also a new phone that might not be foldable, but is still pretty incredible. The Galaxy S10 will come in four different versions: Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy S10 5G. Feeling overwhelmed by the options? Don't fret, because each phone has specific features that can compliment a users' needs perfectly. Just looking for a state of the art smart phone? Stick with the classic S10. Trying to channel your inner photographer and deliver high quality photos? The S10+ is the route. Does a compact phone with a flat screen sound ideal? Opt for the S10e. Finally, if none of those tick the boxes for you, grab the S10 5G, which apparently delivers the highest performance and contains the most powerful features, according to the press release.

Truthfully, if I could buy all four of them, I would. However, my bank account says otherwise. I guess in the meantime we'll just have to sit and wait until these new phones drop, and personally speaking I can't wait to see the quality Instagram photos that will come from them.