Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the couple of the moment. Between their whirlwind romance and extravagant Indian wedding, they’ve captured people's hearts the world over. And now they’re doing it again! Jonas recently posted a video of himself and Chopra watching a Christmas movie that’s too cute for words. The video of Priyanka Chopra watching Elf with Nick Jonas shows her singing along to the film and just being adorable!

Jonas posted the video to his Instagram account on Monday, Dec. 10. In the video, the two stars are watching Elf and it’s apparently the very first time Chopra watched it.

“Her first time watching Elf. 😍 🎄 @priyankachopra,” Jonas captioned the video.

The video is pretty dark and some of it is hard to make out, but one thing that’s crystal clear is that Chopra is having an amazing time. She’s got a smile plastered on her face and singing along to a Christmas tune playing in the film.

Jonas himself is obviously quite amused. At one point in the video, he pans over so you can see his face and he’s just grinning from ear to ear! It’s so clear Jonas is head over heels for Chopra.

In any case, here’s a look at the adorable video:

The video comes just days after Jonas and Chopra’s love was called into question by a writer for New York Magazine's The Cut.

The article, which was titled "Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Love for Real?", accused Chopra of being a scam artist. Although the article was removed and the publication apologized for it, the impact of it reached far and wide.

"At times, marriage can be a beautifully wonderful union that warms even the coldest of hearts, but sadly, this union evokes no such feeling," the article read, according to screenshots published by India Today. "All Nick wanted was a possible fling with Hollywood's latest It Woman, but instead he wound up staring straight at a life sentence with a global scam artist … Nick, if you're reading this, find that horse and gallop away as fast you can!"

Those words prompted lots of fans to defend Chopra and even Jonas’ brother Joe stepped in to defend the relationship. In a Dec. 5 tweet, Joe called out The Cut and said their article was “disgusting”.

"This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words," he tweeted. "What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next."

His fiancée, Sophie Turner, also tweeted her disappointment with the publication of the article.

"This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bulls--t,” she wrote.

Obviously, there’s been a lot of backlash because of the article. But at least Jonas and Chopra aren’t letting it ruin the early days of their marriage. If that video of them watching Elf is any indication, they seem happier than ever, which is always great to see. How can you not love them together?