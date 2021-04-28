Madison Beer has amassed a huge following on the internet. With 24 million IG followers and counting, you'd be hard pressed to find someone who hasn't heard of her music, or, at least heard her name. But on April 26, in a fan-driven Q&A, The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley seemed to have no idea who she was, presuming fans were referencing a literal beer. The video of Paul Wesley confusing Madison Beer for the name of a drink is pure gold.

Wesley's fan Q&A was conducted on Instagram live. While it's since disappeared from his page, a fan documented all of the best moments. In the reposted video, one fan asked the question: “do u like Madison Beer?" Without missing a beat, Wesley star launched into an explanation about how he's taking a break from drinking beer and now fans can't stop laughing.

“Never had that beer,” Paul said, unaware fans meant the singer. “But, uh, I like beer. I like most beer, although lately I haven’t been drinking as much beer because I’m trying to cut it out. You know?”

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You can see the hilarious moment below.

Fans thought the interview moment was beyond hilarious and took to Twitter to say so.

"I’m sorry this is too funny did he think they were talking about a brand of beer??" one fan tweeted.

"I feel like he rly did. He’s an older millennial (like almost 40) and I’m pretty sure he has an alcohol company so... it kinda makes sense," another fan pointed out.

Some fans jumped to Wesley's defense. "He’s almost 40, of course he doesn’t know who madison beer is," one tweeted. "Why is everyone being so offended by it? I didn’t know who Madison beer was up until like a month ago."

Fans also hit Wesley with a question about "Larry" — the fan ship name for Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. Again, he was left in the dark. Wesley hasn't brushed up on the latest internet tea, and we can't fault him for that.