Keeping up with North West. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be two of the most famous people in the world, but when their daughter North is around, all eyes are on her. This video of North West crashing Kim Kardashian and Kanye's interview proves the 6-year-old already knows how to captivate an audience.

In just a few short years, North has sat front row at Paris Fashion Week, graced the cover of multiple magazines, and starred in a YouTube video with internet sensation JoJo Siwa, among other things. Now, North is tackling her first interview with Architectural Digest.

Kardashian and Kanye sat down with the magazine to chat about their breathtaking Calabasas, California property, and North didn't miss the opportunity to get her closeup. After the interview, Kardashian and Kanye taped an adorable Q&A where they quizzed each other on their home design, and just when they began chatting about the inspiration behind the design of their house, North appeared with a lot of energy.

"Hello!" North squealed as she jumped onto Kardashian's lap. While all three laughed, Kanye explained North was the inspiration for the design of their house.

As Kanye went on to note that all their children, in fact, have helped shape the look of their home, North's appearance continued to get funnier and funnier. From adorably placing a stool in between her parents to sit, to sharing her hopes for Kanye to install "bumpy stairs," North's big personality definitely stole the show. See for yourself at the 8:30 mark in the clip below.

As you can see, Kardashian and Kanye are no strangers to being surprised by North while they attempt to work, but she's an interruption they gladly welcome.

While showbiz could possibly be in North's future, for now she'll stick to her favorite at-home hobbies which she said include, gymnastics, dance competitions, cartwheels, finding animals, and playing the piano and violin. The future is bright for North, and fans can't wait to keep up with the little one as she grows up.