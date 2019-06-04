Celebrities often have to deal with a lot of weird stuff. Take Miley Cyrus, for example, who was recently groped and kissed by an overly enthusiastic fan in Spain recently. While the encounter lasted just a few seconds, the impact of the incident has resonated with people all over the world. Everyone is pretty much enraged by what happened to Cyrus and the video of it won’t make you feel any better. The video of Miley Cyrus being groped by a fan is pretty infuriating.

According to E! News, Cyrus was exiting her hotel in Barcelona, Spain on Saturday, June 1 when the fan approached her. He was among a large group of fans crowded outside to catch a glimpse of Cyrus. Rather than stay on the sidelines, the fan decided to rush Cyrus, hug her, and kiss her cheek. Visibly alarmed, Cyrus ducked to get away from the fan and was eventually shielded by her husband Liam Hemsworth.

An insider source for E! News revealed that while Cyrus "always respects her fans' enthusiasm," she was "certainly unsettled by this." That source also said that Cyrus is "doing fine now." Cyrus herself has not publicly commented on the incident.

In a video uploaded to Twitter on June 2, you can see how the whole thing went down. As I mentioned, the incident lasted just a few seconds, but you can clearly see that the fan’s affection wasn’t 100% welcome. You can watch the video down below:

As you can see in the video, a member of Cyrus’ security team carted the fan away, allowing Cyrus to move through the crowd more freely. While I’m sure having so many fans is great most of the time, it’s moments like these that make the prospect of being a celeb a little terrifying. Cyrus handled it like a pro, though.

Cyrus was in Barcelona for the Primavera Sound Festival, which featured performances from other stars like Cardi B, Solange, and Janelle Monáe. During her performance at the festival, Cyrus performed some of the songs from her new EP She Is Coming. According to Billboard, Cyrus performed four songs from the new EP, so fans were able to hear the new songs live for the first time. Other than her new material, Cyrus also performed some of her older hits like “Party In The USA” and “We Can’t Stop.” Basically, it was a nice mix of old Miley Cyrus and new Miley Cyrus.

The festival took place on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1. And there are plans to bring it to the United States by 2020.

On Saturday, June 1, Gabi Ruiz, one of the festival’s directors told Variety that the festival would be held in Los Angeles next year.

“We have been thinking about Los Angeles for many years now, and the celebration of our 20th anniversary [next year] felt like the perfect timing for the decision of crossing overseas,” Ruiz said.

All in all, it sounds like the Primavera Sound Festival will be making a huge splash in the coming years. Hopefully Cyrus’ fans can keep their enthusiasm reserved for the concert venue next time.