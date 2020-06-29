Michelle Obama and Beyoncé are two of the most powerful women in the world, and their outspoken support for each other is a reminder of how important it is for women to uplift other women. When Obama got the chance to honor Beyoncé during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 28, she used the most beautiful words to introduce the singer and all she's done for the world. This video of Michele Obama presenting the BET Humanitarian Award to Beyoncé is so wholesome.

Obama looked so proud as she took over the screen virtually to introduce Beyoncé. "Ever since she was a little girl in Houston, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has been lighting up the stages and gracing the world with her talent, with her generosity and spirit and with her love for her community," Obama said. "You can see it in everything she does from her music that gives voice to Black joy and Black pain, to her activism that demands justice for Black lives."

Obama went on to speak about Bey's dedication to bettering the world and empowering the next generation. "That's why she's calling out sexism and racism when she sees it, paving a path for new artists who are trying to navigate the music industry," she said. "That's why she went out of her way to rewrite 'Get Me Bodied' for the White House's 'Let's Move!' campaign and got a whole lot of kids shaking it on the dance floor. She's always turning up, looking out and making us all a little bit better, a little more fierce and she's doing it all while staying devoted to her children and the loved ones she holds dear."

When it came Beyoncé's turn to speak, she used her voice to talk about the importance of voting in the upcoming presidential election and encourage viewers to get out and do so so they can "be the change" they want to see.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images News/Getty Images; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Your voices are being heard, and you're proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain," Beyoncé said during her acceptance speech. "We have one more thing we have to do to walk in our true power because there are people banking on us staying at home during local elections and primaries happening in states across the country. We have to vote like our life depends on it because it does. So please continue to be the change you want to see. Thank you everyone who took the time to speak in that beautiful presentation, and thank you BET for this honor. It means so much to me, especially coming from y'all. God bless you, and goodnight."

The world needs more friendships like Obama and Beyoncé.