This Video Of Logan Paul's Fox Business Interview Is A Rollercoaster

Welcome to the crossover internet: On July 22, prominent YouTube personality Logan Paul stepped away from his internet duties for the day and appeared in an interview for Fox Business to discuss influencer culture. And, uh, let's just say things got a little weird. Paul covered a variety of topics during his seven-minute interview, and clearly, he brought his YouTube personality all the way to the business news channel. This video of Logan Paul's Fox Business interview is quite a rollercoaster, so buckle up and enjoy the ride.

On July 22, Paul appeared in an interview with Liz Claman for Fox Business during a segment about internet influencers and social media platforms, and boy, did things get interesting. Within the first few seconds of his appearance, Paul complimented himself on having "the number one podcast in the world," called himself an "ex-controversial YouTuber," and told Claman "you're talking about a lot of stuff I don't know much about." He then added, "I'm kind of just out here."

But that was just the beginning. When Claman asked Paul about what platforms Paul's content was spread out across, he answered "I'm everywhere, baby. I'm everywhere. And I'm nowhere. I'm like a ghost."

Paul said made so many bizarre and interesting comments during his interview on Fox Business that journalist Jordan Uhl actually posted a 53-second supercut of all the highlights, including quotes like "I'm betting $100,000 that I'm the fastest man on the planet. I'm the fastest man on the planet"; "My expenses just surpassed my income for the first time ever ... I'm definitely going down hill from here ... I think it's the beginning of the end"; and "I also have pink eye. It's not contagious. No, it is."

Uh, I don't know what's going on there, but I really hope Claman had some hand sanitizer on hand, because pink eye is definitely contagious.

People on Twitter had a lot of feelings about Paul's odd interview. Some people, like Twitter user @hcneymonave, weren't thrilled that he was trending at all. Other people, like Twitter user @chaendeulleo and Twitter user @xNishawn shared memes about what it feels like to see Paul trending on Twitter. One Twitter user, @jcsvlog wrote, "just hearing logan paul makes me lose brain cells."

The 24-year-old Paul rose to fame on Vine in 2013 by making short, comical videos. He continued making videos on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram after Vine shut down, documenting his day-to-day life, participating in internet challenges, and filming his antics. As of July 23, 2019, Paul has almost 20 million subscribers on YouTube, 16 million followers on Instagram, and 15 million likes on Facebook.

But his celebrity hasn't made Paul immune to controversy. On Dec. 31, 2017, Paul uploaded a video from the Aokigahara Forest in Fujinomiya-shi, Japan, which is nicknamed "the suicide forest" due to a high number of suicides that take place there annually. In his video, Paul showed the body of a person who had died by suicide, and his own exaggerated reaction to finding the body. The video faced tremendous backlash from celebrities, politicians, and online communities for being insensitive and disrespectful. Paul eventually removed the video and tweeted an apology in which he said "I didn't do it for the views. I get views. I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet..."

Though not all people on Twitter were thrilled about Paul being back in the spotlight, he tweeted that he was "almost in final form" after his rollercoaster of a Fox Business interview. I suppose everyone will just have to wait and see what that means.