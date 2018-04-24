Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have an adorable relationship. They love each other like nobody’s business and show it every chance they get. But with love comes a little bit of fun, too, and Hemsworth definitely takes advantage of it. A bit of that fun was recently posted on Instagram, as a matter of fact. And this video of Liam Hemsworth pranking Miley Cyrus is literally laugh out loud funny.

In the video, Cyrus and Hemsworth are driving and jamming to a rap song. Cyrus, who’s in the passenger seat, is filming herself (with sunglasses and all that jazz) bopping to the song. Meanwhile, Hemsworth, who’s in the driver’s seat, is going right along with it. That is, until he pulls one of his age-old pranks and pretends they’re about to get into a crash.

The video was posted to Cyrus’ Instagram stories. Along with the video, she added a bit of commentary. “I f**king hate when he does this s**t,” she included in the post.

That’s some pretty funny stuff and just reeks of the kind of love that gets way under your skin. Cute!

The video (see it on Instagram) is honestly hilarious and it just makes them an even more lovable couple. They’ve been together for so many years and are still so in love that they can prank the heck out of each other and give fans a laugh. It’s wonderful to see!

Hemsworth has done this at least once before. There’s even video to prove it. Here’s how it went down:

So, basically, you’ve got Cyrus, Hemsworth, and a cute puppy with Justin Bieber playing on the radio. What could go wrong, right? It’s kind of like watching a horror movie and waiting for the jump scares. Poor Miley!

Now, obviously Hemsworth does all this in jest and is trying to a rise out of Cyrus, but she seems a bit miffed at the end there. Almost like she’s experienced this one too many times. Oh well, that’s what she signed up for and I’m sure they both get a laugh out of it in the end.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of The Last Song back in 2009 and instantly hit it off. They’ve basically been wrapped around each other’s fingers ever since. Well, except for some brief periods of separation in 2010. They were later in engaged in 2012, but separated in 2013. It was in 2016 that they finally reconciled and rekindled their relationship.

Thank goodness, too, because we wouldn’t have those gems being posted on social media now if they hadn’t gotten back together.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the couple has been on and off for nearly a decade, there’s yet to be serious talk of a wedding. In March 2018, a source told ET that nuptials may be in the cards sometime soon:

Miley has come up with all sorts of different wedding plans. She is always creative and thinking of new ideas that will make her experience different, but recently she decided she would make it simple. She hasn't announced anything because she is being very secretive, so only their friends will know and at the very last minute. This time they are doing everything their own way.

Here’s hoping that all the stars align for them, so they can finally seal the deal. It’s been a long time coming and Miley wears her beautiful engagement ring constantly. Never mind the fact that they’re very much attached at the hip and can barely take their eyes off each other. So, they’re definitely a couple to root for. They’re basically meant for each other!