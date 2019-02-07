I have to be honest with you: I am here for literally any kind of content that surrounds Liam Hemsworth and his dreamy Australian accent. So when the 29-year-old actor hung out at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, Feb. 6, you better believe I tuned in. But the best part about his appearance on Fallon was less about him, and more about his new wife Miley Cyrus' new bling. This video of Liam Hemsworth bragging about Miley Cyrus' wedding ring is so hilarious, you just know he gave himself a pat on the back after that purchase. Let's be honest though, the man did a damn good job when it came to choosing that particular rock, so let's give credit where credit is due, people.

While sitting down with Jimmy Fallon, Hemsworth was asked about his and Miley Cyrus' first official public appearance as a married couple (!!!) at the 16th Annual G'Day USA Gala on Jan. 26. When Hemsworth was on stage accepting the excellence in film award, he gave his new wife a shout-out (as he very well should have).

According to ET, Hemsworth thanked Cyrus in his speech, reportedly saying, "Thank you to my beautiful wife You are a sweet, sweet angel. You’re great, you’re great."

OK, that's impossibly romantic and all, but we're here to talk about the fact that there's one screenshot in particular that stunned the world. It's a still shot of Cyrus sitting at a table and smiling, with her hands up towards her face, showing off her ring that's sparkling more than anything else you've ever seen before.

"What kind of rock did you get her? Holy moly," Fallon asked Hemsworth, to which he replied, "There's a few different rocks on there, not to brag, but there's a couple different ones."

Brush that dirt off your shoulders, playa!

"I thought it was CGI when I first saw that," Hemsworth continued. "I was convinced that it was CGI because it did a full-on bling."

Now, I know what you're thinking. How sparkly can it really be? Sparkly enough to believe that the ring itself can't possibly be real? The answer to that question is yes. Yes, this ring looks sparkly AF. Yes, this ring looks like it could have magical CGI animation effects. Because look:

Do you see that blinding light coming from Miley's hand?! It honestly does seem like there was some type of sorcery involved in this photo.

Fallon joked that maybe Cyrus had "magical powers," assuming that she was "zapping something from the ring" to Hemsworth. Hemsworth agreed, saying, "She does. She's brainwashed me."

You can watch the entire clip below (and listen to Hemsworth's absurdly wonderful accent because you know you wanna):

It's been a little over a month now since Hemsworth and Cyrus got married on Dec. 23, keeping the day intimate with only a small crowd of friends and family to witness their ceremony.

"It's the best. It's the best," Hemsworth told ET at the G'Day USA Gala, adding, "I feel so lucky to be with someone like her. It's great. Very lucky."

So remember, men: Make sure you tell the woman you love just how much she means to you to make her feel special. A CGI diamond ring definitely doesn't hurt either, so, you know. Do what you can.