Well, it finally happened. The Kardashians revealed their entire family's reactions to the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods cheating scandal on the Season 16 finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The episode showed Khloé finally releasing her anger, and it even showed the family's reactions to Woods doing a Red Table Talk interview about the whole ordeal. One surprising turn of events during the finale, however, came from Kylie Jenner. In the middle of all of this, Jenner defended Woods. And the video of Kylie Jenner defending Jordyn Woods against bullying by her family shows how complicated this whole situation was.

The episode kicked off with Kourtney doing a photo shoot for the Poosh launch, and that was truly the only part of the episode that wasn't filled with this Jordyn/Tristan drama. Kim and Kourtney were saying throughout the beginning of the finale that they were concerned about the fact that Khloé wasn't showing any emotion. They talked about how she was so chill and was adamantly positive about Thompson's infidelity when she was pregnant and that she was doing that again, but for what? The pent up anger was only going to make her explode, they were saying, so they were encouraging her to get angry. Sometimes you just need to be mad about things.

That's when Kim, Kourtney, and Malika Haaq took Khloé on a girls weekend to the family's vacation house in Palm Springs. While driving, Kourtney turned on her breakup playlist. Kim and Malika started singing along to a song that was about cheating, and Kim recorded it and posted it to her Snapchat stories. Kim even said it was a perfect song for the situation, so the subtext of those posts was clear. Kim deleted them not long after posting, but not before Jenner could see them.

She called Kim about it the morning after they were posted.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

“I just feel that we’re bigger than this, we’re better than this,” Jenner said to Kim over the phone. “And I feel like if you want to call her, yell at her and do whatever you want, or let’s all talk in person. But I just feel like the singing and the internet stuff, it’s just not OK.”

"I've never seen Khloé this angry," Kim said back. "She's like, genuinely, fuming angry."

"As she should," Jenner clarifies, "I'm not defending anybody. Like, she should feel angry, she should feel all that. You know, we just don't need to bully somebody is all I'm saying."

I mean, that's fair. It's one thing to be privately angry and talk about that anger with the person who caused it. It's another thing to be one of the most famous families on the planet and publicly make fun of someone. The fanbase is going to go in, which viewers/social media users already know happened. It's part of what prompted Woods doing her Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith.

That's when things got emotional. Jenner revealed to Kim that Woods had come over to her house the night before to pick up some of her stuff. Jenner asked her to have a talk with her while she was there, and that's when Jenner started crying over the phone to Kim.

“The look in her eye, she’s just obviously really going through it," Jenner said tearfully. "I just don’t think anyone deserves this. Let’s just express everything to each other in person.”

“I definitely don’t want to be a part of bullying," Kim said to Jenner. "I definitely can get petty at times, and it’s like, ‘Ugh, I wish I had taken the high road.’" She said she took the videos down in the car not long after she posted them because she realized they were in bad taste, but people on the internet had already grabbed the videos and posted them elsewhere. There was even a clip of that moment in the car played to prove that Kim actually did that.

The night before this call happened, a FaceTime convo with their close family friend, Kimora Lee, triggered the release of Khloé's pent-up anger. They all talked about how their family looks "weak" when they're chill about things like this, and how they needed to make people "afraid" of them again. I... don't know if I agree with that idea, but OK, go off. Khloé got really drunk, had that FaceTime convo where that "LIAR!" clip that has been used in all the promo clips for the finale came from, and the next morning is when Jenner called Kim about the Snapchats she posted.

It's good Khloé released her anger. She was completely justified in being pissed off. But it's also good to see that Kim learned it's better not to do anything to fuel the social media fires. And for Jenner to have the wisdom to know that bullying Woods wasn't going to solve anything shows her maturity, and her love for Woods despite her actions that hurt her sister. But yo, Kardashians, please don't act like you need to make people scared of you. That's not cute.