Everyone has their favorite celebrity couple. Sure, maybe you're in the Beyoncé and JAY-Z camp. Maybe you prefer George and Amal Clooney. Or maybe, you're smarter and better than everyone else because you're obsessed with Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell. Me too. They are the best, you guys. The best. Even when they're fighting during a food challenge on national TV, they're my ultimate #relationshipgoals. This video of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard fighting over Cheetos on The Ellen DeGeneres Show is my most recent example, but the proof is peppered throughout their entire relationship history.

Shepard and Bell stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Feb. 25, to promote their new plant-based baby brand, Hello Bello. While there, they opted to play a hilarious round of "Taste Buds." This is how the game worked: Both Shepard and Bell had to put on truly delightful and strange eye masks and place their hands behind their backs. At that point, DeGeneres presented them each with a mystery food they had to taste and then describe to the other person. For every food item they were able to describe and guess correctly, the show donated $1,000 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Even if the game didn't spark a belly laugh-inducing fight between the two comedic celebrities, it was a great idea.

Out the gate, Bell screwed up by guessing her own first food item, which she was supposed to be describing to Shepard. (It was oatmeal, BTW.) On her second round, DeGeneres presented her with Cheetos which got Bell pumped. She immediately became extremely animated, telling Shepard the item was an "after dinner snack" that "looked like fingers." Shepard kept guessing things similar to Cheetos, like Cheez-Its or string cheese, but it took him a long time to get to the answer. Only when Bell finally exclaimed a cheetah (not a tiger) promoted the product did he get it right.

Sincerely, the whole challenge was honestly just so freaking funny. At the end of the game, the amazing couple had racked up $8,000 for the donation, but DeGeneres raised it to $10,000.

Shepard shared the Cheetos clip on his Instagram with the caption, "this is probably the most fun I've ever had on tv with Bell :) @hellobello."

Treat yourself to this:

I've sent it to everyone I know including my husband with the message, "WHY DON'T YOU FIGHT WITH ME ON TV OVER CHEETOS?"

This is also far from the first time the two have been hilarious both together or separate on DeGeneres' show. One of my other most favorite clips is when Bell described what it was like when Shepard gifted her with a surprise sloth visit for her 31st birthday in 2012. Bell explained she "sensed a sloth was near" before even seeing the little guy, and had a full on meltdown out of excitement. Luckily, Shepard got it on tape.

Scroll to the 1:55-timestamp to see the video.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Please, Kristen and Dax, never stop living and loving on national television.