Kids say the darnedest things, and actor Kristen Bell's daughters are no exception! This video of Kristen Bell's kids guessing her age proves it. They hilariously offer some pretty far off numbers. The Good Place star uploaded a comical video to her Instagram in celebration of her special day on July 18, and in it, she asked her daughters Delta and Lincoln to try and figure out her age.

“How old do you think I’m turning?” Bell asked her kids who were off-camera. "Six... " started 4-year-old Delta before guessing a bigger number. "50... 63," she guessed.

Whoa, she was way off, but not as far off as her older sister.

“How old do you think I’m turning, Link?” Bell asked her eldest. "89," the 6-year-old replied quite confidently. At this point, Bell could barely contain her own laughter before asking her husband, Dax Shephard, to take a stab at it.

"Okay, Dad, how old do you think I’m turning?" she questioned the comedian who was also off-camera. Opting to go with his gut instinct, he replied, "I think a safe bet, somewhere in the middle of those two guesses, so… 71?”

Bell is then hit with fits of laughter as one of her daughters makes a last-minute guess: "I think you're turning 12." LOL!

"I’m turning 39," Bell finally informs them. OK, but Bell's family weren't the only ones who were way off. My guess is she doesn't look a day over 20-something.

She looks exactly like she did 15 years ago, like in Veronica Mars. The comedy-based crime show is actually getting a reboot on Hulu. Lucky for all the Veronica Mars fans out there, Bell is reprising her role as a witty private-eye, except she's all grown up.

But guys, I'm not going to lie, the first time I saw the reboot's promo, I thought Hulu was promoting the original. Bell looked the same to me. FaceApp where? Age where? (Not that getting wrinkles and crow's feet should be anything to be afraid of, y'all. It's a part of life. Just sayin'...)

Hulu on YouTube

On July 12, Bell told Access Hollywood, her daughters were the inspiration behind her returning to the cult-classic show. “This is a giant show to shoot. I’m here a lot of hours, which means, logistically, I’m away from my kids more hours, and missing four or five bedtimes a week,” she said of the original which required plenty of night shoots and 16-hour days. I imagine this sort of demanding schedule is incredibly hard on any parent, especially when their kids are very young.

"When I decided to take it on I was like, you know what, now that I went back and reread the scripts and watched the show, I want my girls to have this character in their life," she continued. "Now I see why a lot of young girls and women said, thank you for doing that show. It wasn’t just because we entertained them, it was because she was a force in their life. She was an example." Aww... and now she can be an example to her tiny tots.

If there is any good reason commit to such long hours, I'd say inspiring your kids is one. But she won't only be inspiring her daughters. She'll be inspiring a whole other generation — and at 39-years-young.

P.S. The Veronica Mars reboot premieres on Hulu, July 26.