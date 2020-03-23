Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to make a statement. Kardashian has been breaking beauty boundaries for more than a decade, but it's one of her Paris Fashion Week 2020 looks that proved once she commits to a look, she'll take extreme measures to pull it off. This video of Kim Kardashian squeezing into a latex bodysuit is both intriguing and uncomfortable to watch.

Fans might recall Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian's almost identical brown latex looks from photos on social media. But on Sunday, March 22, more attention was brought to their outfits when a sneak peek video for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians showed how many people it took — and how intense the process was — to get Kim dressed.

The clip shows how dedicated Kim was to getting into the $29,000 Balmain ensemble to wear to Kanye West's Sunday Service. Kim and Kourtney joked about how they wouldn't be able to use the bathroom because of their outfits before Kim admitted she felt like she "pulled a muscle" in her shoulder while trying to slip into the full-on latex look. At one point, Kim was pulling the material so hard that she nearly ripped the part that covered her butt. A moment of shock for all those involved.

Celeb stylist Marni Senofonte was on hand to help Kim smooth down the latex leggings and said dressing Kim in the outfit was a "sport" of its own. Watch the full video below and prepare to cringe — and laugh — along.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

Despite how hard it was to get into the outfit, Kim appeared to have a blast in it, posing for pics with Kourtney. "You’re the bbq sauce to my honey mustard!" she captioned one.

And Kim even wore a second latex look to the Balmain show later that week.

Big shoutout to Kim's team for assisting with these outfits. I'm sure it's only a matter of time until Kim pulls out another look this wild.