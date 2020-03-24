While the internet debates over who was telling the truth in the whole Kim Kardashian v. Taylor Swift phone call debacle, the reality star is sending a message that she's moving on from the drama. On her Instagram Stories, Kardashian let fans inside her home life while self-quarantining. For the past few days, the family of six has kept to themselves and avoided guests, but due to Kardashian missing her mother, Kris Jenner, the duo planned a hangout sesh that ensured they remained six feet apart — the rule of thumb for trying to prevent the spread of the virus. The video of Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner's social distancing lunch sends such an important message.

KUTWK fans know the KarJenners are a tight-knit family. Apart from starring on the same reality show together, the family always visits each other's homes and takes vacations together. On March 15, Kardashian revealed she began self-quarantining at home, although, she quickly got bored, prompting her to share a series of old family photos on IG because she missed seeing her sisters in person.

"Miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined. It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s," she captioned a March 19 IG post.

After missing her family so much, Kardashian invited her mother over for lunch, and they took precautions in order to keep themselves a safe distance apart. "We are sitting six feet apart having lunch together," Kardashian reassured fans.

The star also revealed she and her mother took a walk six feet apart in their backyard, and the outing really lifted their spirits. "It made such a difference in my attitude, in my energy, in my mood. It made me feel cheerful to see Kim," Jenner said.

Kardashian encouraged fans to practice social distancing themselves because that is what will really "make a difference to get over this curve." The star even offered tips for fans to pass time at home, like organizing pictures, writing letters, and cleaning.

Watch Kardashian's IG story below.

Their meetup was so wholesome, and others should take note in order to practice social distancing with close friends and family members.