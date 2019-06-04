It looks like Kim Kardashian had to teach little North West about death on this season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In a new clip from an upcoming episode of the staple E! show, Kardashian's assistant breaks the news to Kardashian that North's beloved hamster wasn't moving. And the video of Kim Kardashian discovering North's hamster died shows how much she was dreading having to tell her daughter the bad news. And also, who knew Khloé Kardashian was the one to gift the hamster to Northie?

In the clip, Kim has Khloé on speaker phone as Khloé talks about how weird it was to be sober on Christmas morning in 2017 (she was pregnant with True at that time). She said it was weird for her that she was sober on Christmas morning, given that she was drunk every year for 10 years leading up to her pregnancy (lol, Khloé), and then Kim's assistant, Michael, walks in with some potentially bad news.

"Kim, the hamster hasn't been moving, so you might want to go look at it," Michael says.

"It's dead?" Kim asks apprehensively.

"It's like, stiff," Michael says back.

"What?!" Khloé says shocked. At this point, I honestly forgot she was on the phone with Kim.

"I don't have time for a dead hamster," Kim says as she gets up to go check on her daughter's pet.

Turns out... definitely dead!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

Kim is still on the phone with Khloé as she gently pokes the hamster with a pen to try and jolt it awake, but no dice.

"The hamster is dead," Kim says to Khloé on the phone.

"How?" Khloé asks.

"I don't know. It's just sitting in here dead. Sushi, did you do this?" Kim says, turning to their tiny Pomeranian who was sitting in a pen. Sushi was in their pen the whole time, Kim! Sushi is innocent! Then the conversation turned to North.

"Has North seen it like that? 'Cause that's kind of terrifying," Khloé asks.

"No, she's at school," Kim responds.

"Oh, thank god," Khloé says.

"I don't know how I'm gonna say 'And by the way, your hamster died," Kim says worriedly.

In a solo interview, Kim says to the camera, "North is gonna be really, really upset. It's just not fair. How do I go and explain this? Like, what do I do?"

Kim tells Khloé that this hamster was the first animal North had that she really, deeply loved. (The disrespect on Sushi's name is honestly horrific.)

"I don't know what to do," Kim adds. "This is why you don't get someone a pet."

"Oh, don't," Khloé says.

"Don't ever do this to me again. I literally hate you," Kim says to Khloé, revealing that she was the one who got North the hamster.

"Are you gonna get me killed, too?" Khloé asks. Honestly, fair question. Then Sushi, who has been let out of her pen, wipes her feet on the carpet. You do what you need to do, Sushi. You were disrespected on this day.

Anyway, RIP to Northie's hamster. I'm sure it was a real one.