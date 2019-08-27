Lamar Odom made some huge reveals in his memoir, Darkness to Light, released in May 2019. Many of those reveals included dark stories that went down during his marriage to Khloé Kardashian — a time during which Odom says his addiction was at its worst. In a new clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé talks to Kim about the memoir and its revealing details about her former marriage. Surprisingly enough, in the video of Khloé and Kim Kardashian talking about Lamar Odom's book, Kardashian doesn't criticize Odom for making such personal reveals. In fact, she praises him.

The video comes as a sneak peek for the upcoming 17th season of the E! staple show. In it, Khloé and Kim seem to be sitting in Kim's home theater when Khloé says Kris Jenner had sent her information about Odom's memoir earlier that day. One of the stories included a retelling of a time when Odom, according to his memoir, threatened Kardashian's life.

"Khloé came down and knocked on the door. I opened it suddenly and grabbed her forcefully by the shoulders, which frightened her," Odom wrote in Darkness to Light. "'What the f*ck are you doing?' I screamed, out of my mind. I said: 'You trying to embarrass me in front of my friends? I'll f*cking kill you! You don't know what I'm capable of.'"

Odom noted in the book that particular moment was one of the "most regrettable of [his] life." He also told a story about Kardashian beating up two sex workers Odom was in a hotel room with.

"She opened the door and pounced on the first girl she saw," the book reads. "Khloé's beating the sh*t out one of the girls who tried to protest. She's dropping vicious blows all over the top of this girl's head."

The stories are intense and revealing, to say the least. But Kardashian has no issue with the fact that Odom told them.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

"I'm fine. It's his truth," she tells Kim in the KUWTK clip. "He's allowed to tell his version. Him and I each played a significant role in each other's lives ... If I talk about my past I would hope my marriage would be a chapter that I would talk about and, you know, for him, the same thing."

"We tell [the public] what happens to us," Kardashian continued. "And for Lamar, if this is his story to tell — a lot of this stuff was never my place to ever talk about. But it's definitely his place because it's happened to him."

Kardashian also noted that she was proud of him for being so candid about just how bad his struggles with addiction were.

"So, if he feels like talking about it and this is a form of his healing or therapy, I actually think it's really courageous to talk about the amount of addiction that he's had. Like, the depths of it," she said. "It doesn't bother me. I appreciate that it's so honest. It's not all great, but it's... I appreciate the honesty in it."

She also expressed thankfulness that Odom was honest in the book about how much he loved filming Khloé & Lamar, the former couple's reality show about their relationship.

It's good to see that Kardashian isn't shying away from the reality of her experiences with Odom. She's letting him tell his truth without interfering in the way he goes about it, and that's all she needs to do.