This Video Of Khloé Kardashian Explaining Circle Jerks To Kris Jenner Is A Lot

Ever heard of a "circle jerk"? If you have, imagine explaining that majorly NSFW concept to your mom. Total nightmare, right? Yeah, well, in this video of Khloé Kardashian explaining circle jerks to Kris Jenner, we can all see Kardashian living through what might possibly be the most petrifying nightmare of all time.

Kris posted a short snippet of the extremely uncomfortable conversation to Instagram on Nov. 3 alongside this caption:

Oh just typical, every day conversations with my kids... 😂😂🚫🚫🚫 Watch a new Keeping Up tonight at 9/8c on E! #family#KUWTK

In the video, through laughs, Kris exclaims, "What is a [bleep]?" As Khloé soon makes it clear, that "bleep" was "circle jerk" before the producers censored the phrase. As she explained to her mom, it's just "guys sitting in a circle and they're all [bleep] in a circle."

Khloé was even able to calmly answer some of Kris' textbook mom questions, like, "Aren't the guys embarrassed?" Khloé quickly shut that one down by exclaiming, "No! They're all getting [bleep]! Are you kidding me?"

That obvi wasn't Kris' only question about the eye-opening concept. "What do you just say, 'Hey you want to [bleep] tonight?'" Khloé didn't miss a beat responding to that one, either, and simply responded, "Yeah!"

George Pimentel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Oh, and just when you thought things possibly could not get more awk, Kris demands they call Kendall for input. Khloé FaceTimes her sister and straight-up asks if she's down to circle jerk at 3 p.m.

"I know what the literal term is," says Kendall when Khloe asks her in front of their mom. Khloe's not convinced by her sister's response. "What's the literal term?" she asks. "Everyone sits in a circle and [bleep]."

After a lot of back and forth on the logistics of how a casual 3 p.m. circle jerk would actually come to life, Kendall is the one to finally say. "Is mom a part of this? Because I'm a little uncomfortable."

Thank God someone called this weird AF situation out for what it is. If you're so inclined, you can watch the entire cringe-worthy exchange for yourself here:

At least if you're bored at your Thanksgiving dinner, you'll know how to spice up the conversation over turkey with your mom.