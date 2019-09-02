The internet is one heck of a place. In just one day, you can watch Kim Kardashian's videos of Kanye West's Sunday Service performances and catch a video a fan took during the same Sunday Service that might show West eating some of his own earwax! What fun! Twitter is freaking out over a new video that has surfaced from West's most recent Sunday Service out in California. It shows the "Gold Digger" rapper bopping along to the music, then scratching his ear and putting those same fingers in his mouth, and twitter is losing it over this video of Kanye West possibly eating earwax. Y'all, I cannot.

The video came on Sept. 1, when a Twitter user posted the footage in question to their Twitter account, saying, "So I didn't even notice but I got a video of @kanyewest eating his earwax" with the crying-laughing emoji. The video was taken in pretty close vicinity to West, so he's quite visible, and it's clear in the video that West puts his fingers to his right ear, and then puts those same fingers in his mouth immediately after.

Twitter is torn over what they're watching here. Did he just eat his own earwax? Is that what we just saw?!

Others on Twitter are giving Ye the benefit of the doubt, saying it looks like he was just scratching his ear, and then getting a hair off of his tongue. Some have even suggested that he's taking his gum out of his mouth. After watching the video, all of these possibilities seem viable.

Whatever West is depicted doing here (and Kim Kardashian plants a kiss on his cheek right after, by the way), Twitter is shooketh. Shooketh to its core.

Nothing is fine, Twitter is torn. They're all out faith. This is how they feel.

What a Sunday Service, eh? Funnily enough, an interview with Kim Kardashian conducted by Kanye West was just published in Vogue Arabia. In the interview, Kimye talks about West's Sunday Services and why it means so much to them and their faith.

When West asked, "What role do you think faith in God has played in your life and in our home?" Kardashian responded,

My father was a devout Christian, so growing up, we would go to church together as a family every week. He would talk to us about the importance of having faith in God and the power of prayer. Now that we have a family of our own, I love the conversations that we are having together and with our kids about how we can be more in service to God in everything that we do. Sunday service this year especially has been such a blessing. I’m so grateful that you brought that into our lives because it’s brought us even closer together as a family. It’s something that North especially looks forward to every week. She loves singing with the choir. We are truly blessed.

That's great. I love that for them. But hey, Kim? Do you think you could set up a lil interview with Kanye and ask him what the heck is going on in that Sunday Service video? Twitter is asking. K thx, bye.