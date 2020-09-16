Kanye West is not happy with the music industry these days. On Wednesday, Sept. 16, it was his actions that spoke louder than words. Just 24 hours after announcing he won't be releasing a new album until his contracts with Sony and Universal are up, West posted a video that seemed to capture his true feelings about the industry as a whole. This video of Kanye West peeing on his Grammy is a lot.

West went on a Twitter rant on Tuesday, Sept. 15, regarding some beef he has with his record labels. "I'm not putting no more music out till I'm done with my contract with Sony and Universal," he wrote. "On God ... in Jesus name ... come and get me."

Hours later, he followed up his message with more direct jabs at Sony and Universal, referring to the music industry as "modern day slavery." West went on to share photos of his "ten Universal contracts," saying, "I need every lawyer in the world to look at these."

"THIS MOMENT IS GOING TO CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FOR GOOD," West wrote. "I FEEL SO HUMBLED AND BLESSED THAT GOD HAS PUT ME IN A STRONG ENOUGH POSITION TO DO THIS ... EVERYONE KEEP PRAYING ... ITS WORKING ... I AM ON MY KNEES THIS MORNING."

For over an hour, West posted photos of pages from his contacts before tweeting, "I wonder if Universal gonna call me," and saying that because of him, "all the musicians will be free."

In a turn of events, West posted a video that showed his Grammy sitting in the toilet as he proceeded to pee on it.

"Trust me ... I WONT STOP," he wrote alongside the head-scratching clip. Once again expressing his disapproval of music industry labels, West tweeted: "90% of the record contracts on the planet are still on a royalty A standard record deal is a trap to NEVER have you recoup, and there’s all these hidden costs like the “distribution fees” many labels put in their contracts to make even more money off our work without even trying."

West is definitely fired up, and his video proved that he's not afraid to show his true feelings.