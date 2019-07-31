If John Legend hasn't made it clear yet, he's letting you know now: He is done with President Donald Trump. In the wake of Trump's latest tweets about the city of Baltimore, Legend isn't afraid to lay it all out there. In fact, the video of John Legend calling out Donal Trump is one of the more cathartic things I've watched today. In the footage, captured by TMZ, Legend demands we must "get [Trump] out of office" immediately, and lobs a few curse words his way, too. I don't know if I've ever seen John Legend this angry before. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on Trump's comments and Legend's video but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On July 27, Trump called out Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Maryland) after he criticized Trump's administration, its immigration policies, and the standards at the southern border. Cummings stated family separations are "more harmful, traumatic and chaotic than previously known" and challenged Homeland Security chief Kevin McAleenan's stating the department was doing its "level best."

"What does that mean when a child is sitting in their own feces, can’t take a shower? Come on, man. What’s that about?" Cummings asked. "None of us would have our children in that position." Elite Daily previously reached out to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for comment on the conditions at migrant detention centers, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

However, the National Border Patrol Council (NBCP) released a statement that admitted the "conditions within CBP’s stations are certainly not ideal for anyone" but asserted most Border Patrol agents were treating migrants "humanely and compassionately." The statement concluded: "The unfortunate actions of a few do not define the actions of those who have chosen to serve with honor and integrity."

In response to Cummings' comments, Trump tweeted on July 27:

Rep. Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA......

He then added,

...As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.

Elite Daily reached out to the White House and Cummings' team for comment on President Trump's tweets, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Cummings did, however, respond to Trump's tweets with a few tweets of his own, writing,

Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents. Just yesterday, I held a hearing on the skyrocketing prices of prescription drugs and the financial hardships that families across the nation, and in Baltimore, are facing. Mr. President, we can address this together. Two years ago, I went to the White House to ask you to endorse my bill to let the government negotiate directly for lower drug prices. You told me then that you supported the legislation and that you would work with me to make it happen. I took you at your word.

Trump's tweets caused outrage among local Baltimore residents as well as civilians and celebrities (like John Legend) nationwide.

Legend weighed in to TMZ cameras on July 30. "Our President is a flaming racist. He's a piece of sh*t. He says 'piece of sh*t,' 'sh*t' all the time. That's what he does," Legend said to TMZ when they ran into him in West Hollywood. "We need to get him out of office."

When the paparazzi asked Legend what he personally feels can be done for Baltimore, Legend responded, "There's a lot that can be done. It's got over a century of history that created the problems that they have and we need to focus on making all of our communities better instead of talking sh*t about our communities just because you're a racist pr*ck."

Legend saved the big one for the end, calling Donald Trump "an evil f*cking canker sore on America's whole landscape."

TMZ on YouTube

Trump has yet to respond to Legend or tweet at him directly, but it feels like it's only a matter of time.