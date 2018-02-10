It's always fun to watch all the nations march into the Olympics opening ceremony every other year. Yes, because it can be a beautiful time of unity and national pride, but also because there is always some standout moment during the march. And this year, Jamaica's joyful entrance was the moment that totally stole the show. Check out video of Jamaica's Olympics opening ceremony entrance for yourself below, and just try not to feel the love.

Anyone who has seen the classic, iconic, amazing 1993 Disney movie Cool Runnings already knows all too well just how exciting the Winter Olympics are for Jamaica. The island nation has been a fierce competitor in the Summer Olympic games since 1948, but due to the country's famously balmy temperature, it took them much longer to produce athletes for the Winter Olympics. It wasn't until 1988 that Jamaica first showed up at the Winter Olympics, thanks largely to a persistent bobsled team.

Clearly, the Winter Olympics still mean a great deal to Jamaica, as anyone who watched the 2018 Olympics opening ceremony in PyeongChang, South Korea could plainly see when the country's team walked out. Team Jamaica brought some much needed lighthearted fun to the opening ceremony, choosing to dance out into the stadium rather than just walk. Check out the video of Team Jamaica dancing their way into the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony below:

Right after Team Jamaica entered with that fun-filled dance, they won over pretty much everyone on Twitter. Viewers from all over the globe commented on how much they loved Jamaica's dance-y entrance, which stood out from most of the other athletes, who just walked across the stadium and waved. Check out the best reactions to Jamaica's joyous entrance at the PyeongChang Olympics below:

