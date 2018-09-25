Is there anything the Hadids can't do? Between mom Yolanda, sisters Gigi and Bella, and little bro Anwar, there are at least four supermodels, one reality TV star, two iconic social media moguls, and so much facial symmetry. While everyone in the Hadid clan is a professional in their own right, something about them remains accessible and playful to the average fan. Take their latest family video, for example. The video of Gigi and Bella Hadid recreating the Beetlejuice dance scene with their mom and brother is so funny and involves just enough fashion that it's still, ya know, on "brand." (Their brand being clothing, beauty, being really tall and chic, etc. etc. etc.)

The Hadids must be getting into the Halloween spirit with the impending holiday season. Beetlejuice is a classic horror-comedy film perfect for this time of year and perfect for a parody. In the movie, there is an iconic dinner party scene where the dinner guests' bodies are possessed and forced to dance. Everyone around the table breaks down to the joyful song "Day-O" a.k.a. "The Banana Boat Song" by Harry Belafonte, performing hilarious dance moves and synchronized choreography. For reference, here's a look at the original:

It's all coming back to you now, right?

Vogue magazine used the memorable moment as inspiration for their New York Fashion Week Spring 2019 inspiration. They honestly followed the script pretty closely, but obviously upped the ~*fashion drama*~ just a smidge. Vogue posted the entire video in a few pieces on Instagram boasting the caption:

This season, New York Fashion Week was an unnerving, bone-chilling, spine-tingling affair. Tap the link in our bio to watch the Hadids, fashion’s reigning family, try on the best looks of New York Fashion Week's Spring 2019 season. #HadidHadidHadid Featuring @gigihadid in @marcjacobs and @bellahadid in @rodarte Director @bardiazeinali Fashion Editor @jordenbickham

I'll spare you all the mini videos and give you the full enchilada:

So fun, right?! It's both entertaining and impressive. Equal parts pretty and eery. Also, who knew Anwar liked to smile that much?

Gigi shared stills from the video with the caption: "BEETLEJUICE, BEETLEJUICE, BEETLEJUICE! 🎬 Head to my IGTV to check out @voguemagazine’s take on the iconic 🍤dinner scene💥!! NYFW Collections video, wearing all new SS19! 🕺🏼🍔🍟 directed by @bardiazeinali, styled by @jordenbickham, choreographed by @sherriesilver x thanks to the whole team for a great day! x"

Yolanda also shared some clips writing, "Beetlejuicing with my loves........🍔🍟🕺 Swipe ⬅️ #FamilyTime The best looks of New York Fashion week’s spring 2019 by @voguemagazine Director @bardiazeinali"

Bella and Anwer have yet to make mention of it on their social media platforms, but I suspect Vogue isn't taking it personally.

