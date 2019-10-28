This Video Of Ellen DeGeneres & Jennifer Aniston Kissing Is So, So Epic

Ellen DeGeneres and Jennifer Aniston continue to prove they are Hollywood's most fun BFFs. The two shared a conversation and a smooch during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres show on Monday, Oct. 28, and, fans can't get enough (rightfully so.) This video of Ellen DeGeneres and Jennifer Aniston kissing will brighten up your Monday.

During her interview to promote her new TV series The Morning Show, Aniston couldn't help but grill DeGeneres about her recent kiss with their mutual friend Howard Stern. “How was it? Did you enjoy it? Were you nervous? Did you kind of get into it at all?” the former Friends star asked the talk show host.

DeGeneres quipped in response: "Is this something that is going to turn you on? Why is this important to you?"

Aniston went on to ask DeGeneres (who has been married to wife Portia de Rossi since 2008) when the last time she kissed a guy before Stern was.

"Why is everyone so shocked?" DeGeneres replied. "I kiss guys. I kiss guys like that. I don't make out with guys, but I kiss guys on the lips. When is the last time you kissed a girl on the lips?"

After Aniston stated that she doesn't "kiss girls on the lips," DeGeneres hilariously puckered up for a kiss the actress couldn't pass up. After the two shared a quick peck, Aniston had the best response.

"You have such soft lips," Aniston gushed.

DeGeneres then hilariously stated: "So do you. That's what I do what I do. Yep. No razor burn, soft lips."

"I get it," Aniston replied. "I get it."

The audience at The Ellen DeGeneres Show weren't the only ones who jumped for joy at the smooch. After DeGeneres posted a picture of their kiss to her Instagram page, fans went wild over their brief lip-lock action.

"My prayers were heard #favs," one commenter wrote. Another shared: "They are besties! So I think is cute😍 we need more love 😍." One Instagram user wrote, "This is the best day of my life."

Aniston also shared a snap of the smooch to her brand new Instagram page on Monday using the woman shrugging emoji.

This isn't the first time Aniston and DeGeneres have proved they are #BFFgoals. Aniston revealed in June that DeGeneres was the first person she texted during an airplane scare in February.

“Everybody on the plane started panicking,” Aniston recalled to DeGeneres during an interview. “Everyone who I look to for comfort has got tears streaming down their faces. They’re texting their children, their partners, their loved ones. And I was like, ‘Who do I text? And then ‘Bing!’ You were the first person that was like, ‘Are you okay?’ And I was like, ‘Ellen! I do have someone who loves me!’"

With a friendship like that, it makes sense that DeGeneres was also on hand at Aniston's 50th birthday party at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles in February. Other celebs in attendance at the celebration included Aniston's ex Brad Pitt and pals Reese Witherspoon, Jon Hamm, Kate Hudson, Chelsea Handler, Barbra Streisand, Robert Downey Jr., and more.

Now that Aniston is active on social media, I can only hope her and DeGeneres will continue to document moments in their friendship, because this is the content the world deserves.