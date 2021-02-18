To say CRAVITY is on top of the world would be an understatement. Since debuting in April 2020 under Starship Entertainment, the band has built a dedicated fanbase called LUVITY at lightning speed. Despite being unable to play live shows due to the coronavirus, the nine bandmates have taken the newly virtual K-Pop world by storm, and fans can't seem to get enough. Fans have gotten to know CRAVITY pretty well in their short time as a band, but, how well do the bandmates know each other? Find out in CRAVITY's pop quiz video with Elite Daily.

CRAVITY, comprised of of SERIM, ALLEN, JUNGMO, WOOBIN, WONJIN, MINHEE, HYEONGJUN, TAEYOUNG, and SEONGMIN have spent a lot of time together from their trainee days to making their debut. We weren't afraid to hit the guys with the hard-hitting questions, but first up, we wanted to know if they remembered the order the members of CRAVITY were revealed in. The guys were pretty darn close with their answers, and, in fact, they aced nearly every question we threw at them.

The CRAVITY bandmates had no problem recalling each other's favorite meals, including who just can't get enough pizza. Oh, and be prepared to learn about HYEONGJUN's love for peach iced tea. The best part of all? When the guys were asked who can sing the highest note, they gave fans a little preview at just how high their pitch can go.

You can catch every epic moment of the pop quiz with CRAVITY below.

At the top of 2021, Elite Daily chatted with the CRAVITY bandmates about what it was like to debut during the pandemic, and what the future holds for them.

"We are all trying to show different sides of ourselves through each album, and to do so, we always take our time to develop our skills. [That's why] performing in front of LUVITY, and getting compliments from many others, are the true victory for me," HYEONGJUN said at the time.

And while the band admits it's hard being unable to play live shows for fans, that hasn't stopped the fan fervor in the least. Watching the boys' chemistry in action, it's not hard at all to see why!