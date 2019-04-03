This Video Of Chrissy Teigen Falling Asleep To John Legend's Voice Still Manages To Troll

If you follow Chrissy Teigen on social media, then you know how much she loves to troll her husband John Legend every chance she gets. And her latest ad for Google Assistant is really no different. In the commercial, Teigen basically uses her hubby’s voice to fall asleep and as cute as that is, Teigen still found a way to troll Legend anyway. This video of Chrissy Teigen falling asleep to John Legend’s voice is both sweet and hilarious all at the same time.

In the video, which was posted to Teigen's Instagram on Wednesday, April 3, you can see Teigen tossing and turning in her bed. When it seems impossible for her to fall asleep, she calls on Google for some help.

“Hey Google, sing me a song,” she calls out to Google Assistant, which sits just on her bedside table.

Of course, the little gadget plays a John Legend song because what else would Teigen want to listen to as she sleeps, right?

“Here is a song / I’m singing just for you / It’s what you requested,” Legend sings in the video.

Teigen’s response to the song is actually hilarious and shows that she’s willing to troll Legend at every opportunity. “Just like the real John except I get the whole bed,” Teigen says as she falls back to sleep.

"I gift to you all - the voice of my husband, on loan," she captioned the funny ad. "To hear John’s voice as your Google Assistant, just say, “Hey Google, talk like a Legend.” Oh, I will, Chrissy. Trust and believe that.

You can check out Teigen’s new commercial for the Google Assistant down below:

This, of course, isn’t the first commercial Teigen and Legend have partnered up with Google for. Back in 2018, the famous couple did a series of commercials for Google products, including Google Duo and Google Assistant. They’re basically part of the Google family at this point. Interestingly enough, every Google ad they’ve been in totally capitalizes on their incessant need to troll the heck out of each other, so all of these ads are hilarious in their own way. And, of course, Teigen and Legend put their own touch on it.

Take this commercial for Google Assistant, which shows Legend poking some fun at Teigen’s indecision with a voice over.

And then, of course, there’s the commercial for Google Duo which shows Teigen and Legend chatting about Legend’s questionable fashion choices. Here’s a look:

Clearly, Teigen and Legend have a great on-screen dynamic. The same seems to be true off-screen as well! They’re married, after all. But more than that, they just love to poke fun at each other. Back in December 2018, Legend actually joked about Teigen’s social media trolling during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"She always is trolling me. She's my number one troll on Twitter," Legend said to Fallon during the interview.

At the time, Teigen was trolling Legend with Arthur memes because fans realized that Legend sort of resembles Arthur the cartoon at times. Here’s a tweet she shared back in February 2017.

So, trolling is part of Teigen and Legend’s marriage and they’re both pulling some of their best pranks in their commercials for Google. Let’s all hope there’s more where that came from, because I don’t think the world has gotten quite enough jokes from these two!