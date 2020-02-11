If you watched Cheer on Netflix, you probably grew to love Jerry Harris, one of the team's stars. TBH, even if you somehow didn't see the docuseries, the upbeat cheerleader still likely mat-talked his way into your heart. It looks like you're in good company; this video of Cheer's Jerry Harris at the 2020 Oscars proves even the most famous people in Hollywood are starstruck by Harris.

In the video, Harris makes his red carpet debut at the 2020 Academy Awards as a correspondent for The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He exudes his trademark enthusiasm as celeb after celeb approaches him for interviews. The best part? They all totally knew who he is.

When Harris asks Lin Manuel Miranda what part of the night he's most looking forward to, the Broadway legend jokingly says, "finishing the first season of Cheer and seeing if you make it to mat. Don't spoil it for me." Next, Laura Dern comes up and starts mat-talking Harris, saying her daughter was doing the same to her earlier to pump her up for the big night.

One of the biggest highlights of this video has to be when Harris chats with Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O'Connell. "You know how you won Grammys, well I won Daytona," he giggles, to which Eilish responds, "I know, we saw," with a smile. She even dons his cheerleading championship ring, which he apparently wears everywhere.

Other awesome moments include Harris' interviews with Brad Pitt, Greta Gerwig, Al Pacino, Kathy Bates, Scarlett Johansson, Idina Menzel, Regina King, Renée Zellweger, Robin Roberts, and Natalie Portman. He even gets Rebel Wilson to do an impromptu cheer with him in their formalwear.

To reward Harris for his efforts at the awards show, DeGeneres presented Harris with a $10,000 check from Shutterfly. "Its for your loans, your joy, everything you do," Ellen explained to a thrilled Harris. If watching that doesn't make you smile as big as Harris on Oscars night, I don't know what will.