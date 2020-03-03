BTS may be the biggest group in the world right now, but they'll never forget their humble beginnings. Their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7, is dedicated to their 7-year-long journey together and is a reflection of how far they've come since their 2013 debut. Every now and then, the guys look back on their earliest moments as a group together, and they can't help but feel so many emotions at once. This video of BTS reacting to their 2013 debut interview will make you feel so many things, too.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have come a long way in just a few years. In June 2013, the guys were just starting out as a group together, and now, they're on top of the world. Following the release of MOTS: 7, they broke so many records, including having the biggest YouTube premiere ever and the biggest album debut of 2020. With their album receiving so much success and critical acclaim, BTS decided to take a step back from all their current success, and take a trip down memory lane.

On March 3, Big Hit Entertainment uploaded a video of BTS reacting to an interview they did five days after debuting. The guys couldn't help but laugh and cringe at their teenage selves. From their tense, awkward demeanor and their baby faces, to Jimin eagerly showing off his rock-hard abs, it's clear the boys have changed so much since 2013.

About halfway through the video, the guys revealed it was hard getting booked on TV shows after they debuted.

"It's too bad it's not seven days into our debut. If it was seven days in, we probably had nothing. There wouldn't have been a music show," Suga said. "Back then, it was chaos. We couldn't get on a lot of shows. If a show was full, we couldn't get a slot, all the time," Jimin added.

Watch BTS' reaction to their 2013 debut interview below.

BANGTANTV on YouTube

At the end of the clip, however, BTS said they wouldn't change a thing about their journey. "Those days made today possible," J-Hope said. "Those guys made us who we are today," Jimin agreed.

Although the BTS members are huge stars today, they're just as humble as they were in 2013, which is why fans love them so much.