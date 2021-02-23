Bryce Hall loves pranking his friends, but he may have gone too far this time. On Feb. 17, the star uploaded a video to his YouTube channel involving TikTok couple Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio that received mixed reactions from fans. Some thought it was all in good fun, but others said he crossed a line. The reason they weren't pleased was because the video of Bryce Hall pranking Noah Beck with strippers could have ended with the pair breaking up. Even Noah, Dixie, and her mother Heidi D'Amelio admitted feeling uncomfortable with it.

In the video, titled "HIS GIRLFRIEND WASNT HAPPY ABOUT THIS...," Hall blindfolded Beck (with a mask) and told him he had a surprise coming. While Hall invited the strippers to the room, Beck had no idea what was happening because Hall made him listen to loud music so he couldn't hear anything. His plan was to call Dixie and then take Beck's blindfold off to see both of their reactions to the strippers at the same time. "Sorry, Dixie, about this, seriously," Hall said before the prank began. "Dixie is probably going to be mad, hence the title."

Hall said he didn't want to be the cause of their breakup, but what happened next had the pair pissed. The first time he called Dixie, she hung up immediately after she saw the strippers dancing next to her boyfriend. After Beck took off his makeshift blindfold and realized what was happening, he called Dixie back to tell her he had nothing to do with it. "Noah said you're pranking him?" Dixie asked Hall, who confessed the prank was his idea. "Yeah, OK, bye."

Watch the whole thing go down starting at the 3:13 mark in the video below.

fupp/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Feb. 21, paparazzi approached the couple to get their thoughts on the situation. Beck said he and Hall have already made up, but the same can't be said for Hall and Dixie. "Bryce knows he kind of stepped over the line," he said. "It was a bit disrespectful. He apologized to me, but he shouldn't even be apologizing to me, he should be apologizing to Dixie."

Meanwhile, Dixie said she had no opinion about what happened, but admitted it was "not [Hall's] best prank."

Dixie's mother also got involved and she didn't hold back whatsoever. "I saw it and I thought it was trash," Heidi told paparazzi about the prank. "That's a mom's opinion. Don't mess with my kids. It was hurtful and I didn't like it."

She said Dixie "wasn't happy about it," but considering Hall does pranks like this all the time, Heidi wasn't surprised he did it. "Bryce does what he does and then you keep moving," she said.

Hall's prank was definitely a miss this time around.