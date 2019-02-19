Did y'all know Ariana Grande got her start on Broadway? Yup, before she was the biggest pop star on the planet and even before she was a Nickelodeon staple, she was in a Jason Robert Brown musical called 13. She was one of those kids who made you feel hella unaccomplished because there were literal children on Broadway. It brought her and her Victorious co-star, Liz Gillies, together, though, which brings us to today. The two reunited this weekend and reminded us of their Broadway roots by singing some show tunes. And the video of Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies singing Rent songs is giving me all the joy!

It's not clear where this little Broadway singalong is going down, but that doesn't matter as much as what's going down in the video. In it, Grande and Gillies (whose characters used to sing together all the time on Victorious) are seen standing at mics and singing "Take Me Or Leave Me" from Rent. (If you saw the live version on FOX a few weeks ago, this was the duet Vanessa Hudgens and Kiersey Clemons sang in Act Two.) The two women are singing their damn faces off and it's amazing.

The lyrics they're singing in the video go like this:

Women, what is it about them? / Can't live with them or without them / Take me for what I am / Who I was meant to be / And if you give a damn, take me baby or leave me / Take me baby, or leave me / Guess I'm leaving / I'm gone

At one point, the camera pans to Frankie Grande who is jumping up and down in excitement over this performance. In case you're wondering, Frankie Grande's reaction in that moment is exactly what I do every single damn time I watch this video.

THANK U FOR THIS, ARI AND LIZ.

13 revival, anyone?!

Gillies posted another part of their performance to her Twitter as well, saying, "Thank you for letting me scream the first half of this song in your face for 10 years." Friendship.

Grande quoted the tweet and responded, "Pls continue for another twenty. Actually let's write our own." Girl, don't mess with my feelings right now! If Ariana Grande did a Broadway show I quite literally would not know what to do with myself.

Rent wasn't the only Broadway music they sang at this party, by the way. And Liz Gillies wasn't the only other 13 cast member at this party. Nope, Graham Phillips was there as well, who played the show's leading man (well, leading teenage boy, considering the show was about teenagers and starred teenagers, hence the name).

Grande and Phillips tried their hands at "As Long As You're Mine" from Wicked, and I. Am. Weak.

END ME.

You might recognize Graham Phillips from Riverdale, as he played the Worst Person Ever Nick St. Clair. Who knew Nick St. Clair could play such a good Fiyero?!

Grande, Phillips, and Gillies also sang "If That's What It Is" from 13.

In case you all needed an update on my — a theater kid's — emotional state, don't even ask. I'm done.

And finally, there was one last video Grande posted from this party (but then inexplicably deleted).

I give you: Ariana Grande whistle tones.

OH, MAN. For some reason, Grande deleted the video from her Instagram, but not before fans could record it themselves, thankfully.

At the end of it all, Grande tweeted about how much she loves musical theater, making me weep in the process because same.

"Man, i’m so lucky and grateful to be able to sing pop music and do all of this for a living," she tweeted, "but last night made me so, unimaginably happy. i really..... am musical theater thru and thru. it’s just home n always will be. u feel me."

I FEEL U.