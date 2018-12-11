This Update On Pete Davidson's Dating Life Could Mean He's Moved On From Ariana Grande

It looks like Pete Davidson is already moving on from Ariana Grande. Just two months after his split from Grande in October 2018, Davidson is putting himself out there once again. An insider source for Us Weekly recently gave an update on Pete Davidson’s dating life and it seems promising!

TMZ recently obtained photos of Davidson dining with an unnamed brunette in New York City on Monday, Dec. 10. The two were spotted at Carbone wining and dining and looking pretty romantic. After the photos were published, a source close to the situation revealed to Us Weekly that Davidson is actively dating, but not necessarily looking for anything serious.

“He’s dating,” the insider source revealed to Us Weekly in a Dec. 11 report. “He’s single and not dating any one person, not even seriously.” Elite Daily reached out to Davidson’s team regarding the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The news that Davidson is casually dating comes just days after Us Weekly also reported that the 25-year-old comedian joined a dating app. “Pete is dating again,” a source confirmed in the Dec. 3 report. “He’s in a good place and he’s happy. He’s not in a rush. He’s focusing on himself and the future.” Elite Daily reached out to Davidson's team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

All in all, it looks like Davidson is on the mend and trying his best to move on from his failed engagement to Grande. And that’s a really wonderful thing to see because Davidson hasn’t been having the easiest time since calling it quits with Grande.

Davidson even addressed the hard time he’s been having on Instagram recently. In a now deleted post from Dec. 3, Davidson revealed that he’s been dealing with a lot of online bullying.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything,” Davidson wrote. “I’m trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts or frame of reference. Especially in today’s climate where everybody loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling.”

Grande even came to Davidson’s defense on her own Instagram account, writing:

i care deeply about pete and his health. i’m asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet. i’ve learned thru my own mistakes not to be reactive on socials so i do understand. but you truly don’t know what anybody is experiencing ever. regardless of what they choose to display on social media or how they may appear in public. i can promise u that. so please let whatever point you’re trying to make go. I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you’ve gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point.

So, even though Davidson and Grande have split for good, there’s still a lot of love and respect between them. And that’s the kind of healthy breakup that makes it easier for people to move on, as Davidson seems to be doing at the moment.