Billie Eilish is music's youngest sensation. In case y'all weren't aware, the "Bad Guy" singer is only 17. Now, that's surprising just considering the fact that she's already immensely successful, but it also puts her in a vulnerable spot. The girl is literally only 17 years old, so when a tweet objectifying Billie Eilish for wearing a tank top surfaced, Twitter went into a frenzy defending and protecting her. Given the fact that Eilish has publicly spoken about not wanting people to have the opportunity to comment on her body, and you know, the fact that she's only 17, people on Twitter are justifiably up in arms defending the singer and her wishes to avoid commentary on her body from total strangers.

The tweet objectifying Eilish came on June 22. Eilish had posed for a photo with a fan, and those photos were tweeted. Eilish is typically seen in baggy clothing, which is what she was wearing in this photo in the form of a zip-up hoodie, but she's also seen wearing a white tank top under the hoodie in the photo.

The person who tweeted the shot captioned it, "Billie Eilish is THICK." They posted two more photos of Eilish in this white tank top.

That's when Twitter rightfully stormed in to defend the 17-year-old singer.

Twitter users were defending Eilish, saying it was wrong of the person to tweet the photos with their comments given Eilish's age and her public comments about wanting to keep her body concealed.

Those public comments came in the form of a Calvin Klein ad starring Eilish released in May.

CALVIN KLEIN on YouTube

Eilish says in the video,

I never want the world to know everything about me. I mean, that’s why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know? Nobody can be like, ‘Oh, she’s slim-thick, she’s not slim-thick, she’s got a flat a**, she’s got a fat a**.' No one can say any of that, because they don’t know.

One fan tweeted this video in response to the person's "thick" tweet.

"This is why this pisses me off so much," another Eilish supporter said in a tweet responding to the Calvin Klein tweet. "She knew she'd be sexualized, and she TELEVISED that and how she had no desire to be thought of that way."

It is pretty f*cked that the Twitter user tweeted the photos with the comments they used when Eilish is so public about wanting her privacy to be respected. In defense of their tweets, the Twitter user claimed that she's not a minor because she's 17 (horrible, massive red flag of a defense — she is a minor, dude), and that because of the contents of her song lyrics, she can be sexualized.

"This girl literally said 'bruises on both my knees for you,' 'might seduce your dad' BUT I’M ONE WHO’S SEXUALIZING HER??" the Twitter user said.

Hmmmm... nope! Buddy, those song lyrics do not mean she was asking for you to sexualize her. You can fully f*ck off.

Twitter was having none of this defense, either.

Let's check out the key takeaways from this lesson:

1. Billie Eilish is a 17-year-old.

2. She has publicly spoken about her desire to keep her body private so people won't sexualize her, clearly denoting that she is afraid of being sexualized.

3. Having sexual song lyrics in her songs does not mean she's asking to be sexualized.

4. BILLIE. EILISH. IS. A. MINOR.

Glad we had this talk.