This Theory About Meredith's Cellmate Paula In 'Grey's Anatomy' Is A Lot

Meredith Grey is out of jail on Grey's Anatomy, but that doesn't mean her troubles are over. She's still out of a job at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and there's a chance that her medical license will be revoked. But, as harrowing as those issues are, they might not even be the worst of Meredith's problems. There's a pretty intense fan theory about Meredith's cellmate Paula that would have some serious implications for her. Warning: Spoilers for Season 16, Episode 6 of Grey's Anatomy follow.

In the latest Halloween episode of Grey's Anatomy, titled "Whistlin' Past the Graveyard," Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) contemplated the idea of nightmares. It makes sense that scary situations were on her mind because she was faced with a nightmare of her own: being separated from her children while serving time in jail. While there, Meredith shared a cell with a woman named Paula (Isidora Goreshter). Even though Paula wasn't too happy with Mer, the two of them bonded during Meredith's last day in jail. While working on a jigsaw puzzle together, the two connected over their love for their respective children and their sadness over being separated from them. That prompted Meredith to post Paula's bail for her so that she could reunite with her children. It was a very kind action on Meredith's part, but some fans think that kindness will come back to bite her in the future.

ABC

Reddit user 51kmg365 has a theory that Paula may not be quite as nice and sympathetic as she seemed to Meredith. They wrote:

I’m betting Mer’s decision to post bail for her cell mate is going to come back to haunt her. The way that scene was shot when she was being released gave me an eerie feeling and I was skeptical of her story to begin with. She didn’t start talking about it until after she found out Mer was a doctor with a soft spot for the underprivileged. I think she’s a sociopath.

While sociopath is a pretty strong word choice, there is some validity to this Reddit theory. Meredith does have a big heart and loves to help others; after all, she landed herself in jail because she committed insurance fraud to help a child in need. It's also worth noting that a lot of time was spent with Paula, which seems odd if she isn't going to play a larger role in the series moving forward.

A lot of other fans on Reddit agree with the theory. Some people pointed out the fact that just as Paula was released from jail, the music cut out, which gave the moment a very ominous feel. Some fans are even saying that Paula had Mer reveal info about her kids, which could put her kids in danger now that Paula is free. These fans are gearing up for a kidnapping plot line, which I do not think I am ready for. Then again, Grey's Anatomy has given audiences 16 seasons of wild stories, and so nothing should surprise fans at this point.

Season 16 of Grey's Anatomy continues on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.