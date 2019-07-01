In case you haven't yet heard, The Ordinary, the skincare brand that has positioned itself in the skincare industry as extremely effective yet shocking affordable, is now available on Ulta.com. And come August 5, a whopping 26 of their products will be available in about 400 Ulta stores nationwide. So since that many affordable products are now available at your fingertips, it's only right that I deliver a review of the brand's key products. The Ordinary skincare review highlights five products that you should consider copping now that they are available on Ulta.com, and can soon be found at your local Ulta store.

When it comes down to it, The Ordinary's shtick is that they deliver science-backed results through products that contain strictly the active ingredients that deliver the results — all at an unbelievably inexpensive price. Basically, in each bottle, whether it be a serum, face mask, peel, or moisturizer, you will only find the concentrated acids designed to help achieve the desired results, and no product is more than $20.

And while effective and affordable are two very important qualities to have in a skincare brand, knowing what each acid is designed to do can be the tricky part. So luckily for you, ahead I've provided a review of some of the brand's key products as well as what each acid does for your skin.

AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

What could probably be considered The Ordinary's hero product is considered such for a very good reason. The AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution is a 10 minute exfoliating facial that exfoliates the skin's surface layer for a brighter, more even complexion that is free of blemishes and clogged pores. The alpha hydroxyl acids (AHA) do the exfoliating, while the beta hydroxyl acids (BHA) decongest the pores. I've used the facial peel twice a week for the past three weeks in conjunction with the rest of my skincare routine, and the difference in texture, decrease in blemishes, and improved radiance is pretty remarkable. What's more is that this key product is one of The Ordinary's skus that is now available at Ulta.

The peeling solution is to be used after cleansing, before applying a serum. It's important to note that you should pay special attention to applying SPF when using the peel as your skin may be a bit sensitized due to the acids.

Salicylic Acid 2% Solution

Salicylic is considered a BHA meaning it works to unclog pores and to treat and prevent acne. The Ordinary's Salicylic Acid 2% is formulated with witch hazel to exfoliate inside the pores for visibly clearer skin. And as someone who is prone to hormonal acne around my jaw line, after incorporating the acid into my routine as my new go-to serum, any blemishes that I had were gone within two days, skin was smoother, brighter, and appeared to be more even.

The Ordinary's SA 2% is yet another new product that can be purchased on Ulta.com right now.

Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

The Ordinary's Hyaluronic Acid 2% contains a combination of low, medium, and high molecular weight, meaning the acid moisturizes the skin at different depths, so each layer of the skin is being reached and getting hydrated.

I've used hyaluronic acids before, however, after consistently using The Ordinary's HA 2% after serums and before creams in the morning and at night for a period of two weeks, my skin proved to be more supple, hydrated, and all around brighter.

100% Organic Cold Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil

If you love facial oils that are intended to moisturize and soften the skin, then The Ordinary's 100% Organic Cold Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil should be your next purchase as Ulta. The oil feels luxurious on the skin and hydrates without leaving skin greasy, so you can easily put your makeup on right after applying the oil — or don't, your choice.

Salicylic Acid 2% Masque

While The Ordinary's Salicyclic Acid 2% Masque is not sold at Ulta as of right now, it definitely deserves a shout out. This $12 face mask has repeatedly given me drastic, fast results each time I've used it. The SA 2% mask is infused with charcoal and clay to help the BHA to exfoliate and remove dead skin cells on the surface of the skin. After just 10 minutes, the mask can be rinsed off and underneath you'll find skin that is not as inflamed, clearer, and smoother.

As mentioned, each of The Ordinary's products contains only what is suggested as the product's name, meaning, they're free of gluten, alcohol, silicones, are cruelty-free, and vegan. With a brand that sells products as effective, affordable, and clean as The Ordinary, it kind of makes you question why other skincare brands haven't also caught on yet. Regardless, make sure to check out the brand's full range on Ulta.com so you can treat your skin to trustworthy, inexpensive products.