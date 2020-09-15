The Mandalorian is Star Wars' new hope. After the final trilogy of films wasn't a huge hit with fans, the Disney+ series gave the franchise a rebirth with Mando and the Child, aka Baby Yoda. The first season launched the Disney+ streaming service with 10 million sign-ups on Day 1 and 15 Emmy nominations for 2020. But the real question is whether the show can keep the momentum going past the first season. The brand new The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer suggests the series is doubling down on its best weapon: Baby Yoda.

