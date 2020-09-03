This 'The Glorias' Teaser Is Full Of Remarkable Women & Girl Power

Gloria Steinem made such an impact on the women's rights movement that not one, but four women are tasked with playing her in an upcoming biopic. The first The Glorias teaser was released on Sept. 3, and it features Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, Lulu Wilson, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong all portraying Steinem at different ages. Here's what we know about the movie so far:

The biopic is based on Steinem's autobiography My Life on the Road, which was published in 2015. The film will detail Steinem's life, from her work at Ms. Magazine in New York to her role in the women's rights movement of the 1960s and 1970s, up through the 2017 Women's March.

Of the four women who portray Steinem in the film, Vikander and Moore have the largest roles in the story. Vikander plays Steinem during her 20s and 30s; and Moore takes over after that point. Young actors Lulu Wilson and Ryan Keira Armstrong take on Steinem's childhood years. Other major celebs including Janelle Monáe, Lorraine Toussaint, Bette Midler, Monica Sanchez, and Kimberly Guerrero star in the film as well, playing other women who made important contributions to the women's rights movement, including Dorothy Pitman Hughes, Flo Kennedy, Bella Abzug, Dolores Huerta, and Wilma Mankiller.

The film debuted on Jan. 26, 2020, at Sundance Film Festival, where it received warm reviews from critics, and was called "imperfect but uplifting." Now, the public finally has its first look at the film. The teaser shows Steinem in different parts of her life, montaged together with IRL clips from history to paint a compelling picture of Steinem's life.

The film is a personal one for director Julie Taymor. She told Entertainment Weekly how she met Steinem years ago, when Taymor experienced gender bias in the entertainment industry. "I’ve been directing a long time, and I’ve gone through a lot of stuff. And for a long time, I kept my blinders on and said there’s no such thing as misogyny. Until I got it really bad on a show,” Taymor recounted. “Gloria came to my side and she said ‘It’s OK. I get it. Been there. Done that.’”

The Glorias will be released on digital and streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 30.