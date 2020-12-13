Even more Taylor Swift could be headed your way super soon. Although she literally just released a second surprise 2020 album called Evermore on Friday, Dec. 11, Swifties know by now to expect the unexpected. Following her recent release, there's a theory that Taylor Swift will release Woodvale, a third sister album recorded at the same time as Folklore and Evermore.

Let's get into the evidence: first of all, Swift has been very vocal about the fact that she and her team were writing new music non-stop while developing Folklore, and Evermore's surprise release was the result of all that extra brainstorming.

"To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs," Swift explained in a Twitter thread when she first announced Evermore. "To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."

So if Folklore was about approaching the woods and Evermore is about going deeper into them, could Woodvale be about emerging from those very same woods?

Fans have been guessing about the meaning of Woodvale since Swift cryptically included the name on the hide-and-seek deluxe CD edition of Folklore this summer. She has a long history of including easter eggs for listeners, and because "Woodvale" isn't the name of a song on Folklore or Evermore, it could definitely mean something.

Woodvale has personal meaning for Swift, particularly in her relationship with Joe Alwyn. It's the name of a British Lake District town where the couple vacationed for their anniversary. The star referenced the scenic getaway on Folklore, and even dedicated a whole song to it with the bonus track "the lakes." Swift directly referenced Lake Windermere in it, and eagle-eyed listeners noticed that a nearby property called Woodvale was recently sold.

What's more, fans think that a trilogy of indie albums was set up in Folklore. The album tells the story about a love triangle between three people, notably featuring a trio of songs from each of their perspectives: "Cardigan," "August," and "Betty." There's also a mysterious third cardigan up on her website, which makes sense if she's planning to release one for each of the three albums.

If Woodvale really does exist, many Swifties think that it will drop just a few months into 2021.

If this all turns out to be true, Woodvale would be a great way to cap off all of the great musical gifts that Swift has blessed everyone with during this weird, uncertain year. Until then, grab your cardigan and keep hunting for clues about TS10.