This ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Clip Might Confirm That Kylo Ren Theory

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been shrouded in mystery since J.J. Abrams took over the project. Not that fans knew much before that. But Abrams is known for his spoiler-phobic attitude and keeping his film plots in lockdown from beginning to end of the process. That being said, fans are genuinely surprised the trailers confirmed both Palpatine's return and Dark Rey. And now it looks like this Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clip may have also confirmed part of Kylo Ren's story as well.

One of the most fascinating reversals in the newest Star Wars trilogy is how the Dark and Light Sides of the Force are handled. In both the original films and the prequels, characters are devotees of the Light Side of the Force. The challenge for both Luke and Anakin Skywalker is to resist the pull of the Dark Side.

But not in the new sequel trilogy. In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Kylo Ren is a Dark Side of the Force wannabe, fighting his natural inclination towards the Light. Killing his father is part of his rebellion against the Light Side, a choice made because it's one he believes there's no turning back from.

But in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rey sees through Ben Solo's act. She believes she sees he can be turned back towards the Light. Moreover, audiences see him continuing to struggle against following the path of righteousness. This has given rise to the idea than Ben Solo will be turned in the last film, and become a double agent, one who will be instrumental in taking out Palpatine once and for all.

This new clip suggests this theory could be correct.

Star Wars IX on YouTube

Of course, this could be the magic of editing. That Kylo is going to see Palpatine, alone, suggests that this is his final turn to the Dark Side. Though he's charged up his lightsaber and looks ready to fight, that could be fear reflexes. In the end, the Emperor wins again.

But fans, especially those who believe in "Reylo" as the series endgame, see a man ready to take down the real evil of the galaxy. For Palpatine to say to Kylo that the voices he believed were driving him to the Dark Side were not his own, but Palpatine's — it could be enough to make him question his entire life. If so, would he turn, finally, to the Light?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.