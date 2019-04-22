My childhood was made up of a whole lot of extracurricular activities and zero sunscreen. I had a schedule packed with mid-day softball games (sometimes two, played back-to-back), where I stood in the blaring sun for hours without sunscreen. Needless to say, my skin is damaged from all the time I didn't spend thinking about it. I have freckles and sun spots all over my cheeks, and while I actually think freckles are really cute on some people, I usually find myself trying to cover mine up. But rather than hide them, I decided to treat them. I did my very own Skin Inc Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light++ review in hopes that the product would help me reverse some of the damage I've done to my skin over the years.

If you're not familiar with Skin Inc, it's a Singapore-based skincare brand led by female founder Sabrina Tan, who also boasts an impressive tech background. Every product in their range is customizable and empowers consumers to be smarter about their skincare routines. The brand turned 10 this year, but their products continue to be among the most innovative in the industry. From customizable serums that pair with your skin type and lifestyle choices to devices that bring dermatologist-inspired light therapy to your bathroom countertop, their skincare isn't just effective, it's fun to use and Instagrammable to boot.

Knowing Skin Inc has roots in the tech industry and seeing as how I'm already a fan of their products, I knew I could trust the Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light++. I couldn't wait to put it to work and track my results.

On the brand's website, the description for the product says it's a singular device that "repairs, glows, soothes, optimizes, and V-sculpts" skin through the power of "NASA-inspired LED Chromotherapy and Low Frequency Stimulation to tackle multiple skin concerns for younger looking, brighter, and blemish-free skin." In conjunction with its original red, blue, and yellow LED lights, the device features two "new power combo lights (orange and purple)" to deliver double the benefits in the same window of time.

The LED lights penetrate your skin at a much deeper level than your other stable of skincare products and causes various reactions, depending on the color wavelengths, which have different and specific skincare benefits: blue, for acne and calming irritated skin; red, for anti-aging; and yellow, to brighten skin and target pigmentation issues like dark circles, scars, and sun spots.

OPTIMIZER VOYAGE TRI-LIGHT++ $295 Skin Inc

The newest update to the Optimizer Voyage Tri-Light++ (orange and purple) really just mixes two light colors at once. This time around, I opted to use the orange light (red and yellow), which gave me antiaging and brightening benefits all in one.

After I applied my skincare, I fired up the device. It has a built-in timer, so it shuts off when you've gotten a sufficient treatment. Over my skincare (or a sheet mask), I lightly glided the metal plate on my skin in a circular motion — this not only gives my skin light-therapy benefits, but the super light vibration helps your products sink deeper into your skin. I did this for 10 minutes per day (I could do it twice per day if I was really feeling fancy) while I lay in bed, watch TV, etc.

After a month of using my at-home light therapy device, my freckles have become much lighter — some of this smaller ones are barely visible anymore. While they haven't disappeared completely (yet!), I don't feel like I have to wear my highest-coverage foundations anymore.

If I keep this up until summer, this might be the first year I feel comfortable taking beach pics without a stitch of makeup on.