There are only a few things on this planet that make me happier than drinking wine in the shower. The feeling of sipping on a cold glass of rosé underneath warm running water is unlike any other — and if you haven't tried it yet, I highly suggest you do. The only difficult part about drinking wine in the shower is holding your glass while you complete typical bathing duties (like washing your hair and scrubbing your bod'). Thankfully, the SIPSKI shower wine glass holder from Urban Outfitters is here to save the day — so grab your favorite bottle and a towel. It's time to booze (er, I mean, bathe).

If you've ever tried drinking wine in the shower without a wine glass holder, you've probably faced a few dilemmas. I, for one, am guilty of putting a wine glass on the ledge of my tub and knocking it over by accident (which results in spilled wine and a shattered glass). I've also put a glass down at the bottom of my shower and accidentally sprayed water into it. Unfortunately, that just results in watery wine, which is definitely not the kind of wine you want to be enjoying in the tub.

If you're just as clumsy as I am, you'll probably appreciate the SIPSKI wine glass holder that Urban Outfitters is selling. The genius invention will stick to the wall of your shower and hold your wine glass for you. This way, you won't have to put your glass in places where it might shatter (or accidentally fill up with soapy water).

Plus, it's really freaking cute. Take a look:

As you can see, the SIPSKI wine glass holder looks simple to use. According to the product's description on Urban Outfitter's website, its silicon backing will adhere to the wall of your shower and keep your wine glass in place while you bathe. Plus, you can remove the holder whenever you want — and it won't leave any residue behind. So, if you're planning a getaway at your dream hotel and hope to have a "wine shower," you can easily take the SIPSKI wine glass holder with you. (TBH, I think all hotels and houses should have a wine glass holder in the tub, but that's just me.)

Urban Outfitters also provides a tidbit of information about the product that you might find useful. According to the site, actual glass wine containers aren't recommended. Accidents happen, I guess, and you definitely don't want to be in the shower with a shattered glass of vino beneath you (trust me, I've been there).

If I sold you on the SIPSKI wine glass holder, head to Urban Outfitters' website and order one for $15. While you're at it, you'll get to choose between two cute colors: Seafoam and Marble. The Seafoam option gives you the perfect opportunity to add a pop of color to your tub that you might not've had before. (Or, you can opt for the Marble tone so it looks like your wine glass holder isn't even there.)

Whether you choose the Seafoam or Marble SIPSKI wine glass holder, you're sure to be sipping in the shower in no time. Cheers to shower booze y'all. As always, drink responsibly.