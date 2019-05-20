Peanut butter nirvana now exists, and getting in on the sweet, sweet experience is as easy as heading to your local grocery store. Reese's Cup devotees might just have met their match with a creation that's even better than the original candy, because this Reese’s Ice Cream Cake has chunks of Peanut Butter Cups and drizzles of Hershey's Chocolate for a decadent upgrade. It's basically the dream team of desserts, and my tastebuds are full-on salivating over its arrival just in time for ice cream season.

Reese's Cup lovers everywhere rejoiced when the Hershey's company shared a press release on Wednesday, May 15 revealing that they're helping us bless up this summer with a Reese's Ice Cream Cake. It's proof that yes, peanut butter heaven is a place you can visit IRL, and it's located in your freezer section.

If you're like me and know that the best way to eat your Reese's Peanut Butter Cups is after storing them in the freezer, you'll appreciate the company's warm weather take on your favorite candy. IMHO, the only thing better than the drool-worthy combination of peanut butter and chocolate is adding some ice cream in the mix, and Reese's has got that covered with a cake that "features creamy chocolate ice cream, chunks of real Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, a layer of Reese's peanut butter and whipped icing with a Hershey's chocolate drizzle on top," according to the press release.

Reese's

If you're wondering what off-the-charts indulgence looks like, you can now head to select grocery stores nationwide to get a peak and make this summer a treat yo' self kind of season.

According to press materials, you can score the dreamy new confection for just $15.99 at stores like "Publix, ShopRite, Giant Martin's, Giant Landover, Food Lion, and more."

Now, the description says that it serves nine people, but I'm just going to go ahead and say that I'm guessing that it'll only take a few of your besties and some spoons to demolish this creation in a matter of minutes.

Kimberly O'Brien, the Shopper Marketing Manager of the In-Store Bakery & Deli Division at Rich Products, said per the press release:

We can't think of a better way to kick off ice cream season than with this new cake innovation for Reese's lovers. The new Reese's Ice Cream Cake combines everything we love: chocolate, peanut butter and ice cream for a dessert worth indulging in!

While we might have just missed I Love Reese’s Day (which falls on Saturday, May 18), I think it's safe to say that you don't need any holiday or excuse to dig into this festive treat. Still, the fact that that most hallowed of food holidays, aka National Ice Cream Day, is just around the corner on July 21 makes it the perfect time to celebrate all things ice cream. The Hershey's company is sweetening the festivities by handing out samples of the ice cream cake on that day at the HersheyPark's Chocolate World in Hershey, Pennsylvania, so I'd make sure to swing by if you're in the area.

In the meantime, you can catch me in the freezer aisle as I stock up on these peanut butter and chocolate beauties.